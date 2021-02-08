Missoula homeless shelter to increase capacity during severe cold snap

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jaeger said they're "taking a hard look" at all of their procedures to make sure they can accommodate an increase in guests while still maintaining social distancing guidelines during the pandemic.

Between 80 and 100 people are staying at the Johnson Street shelter every night, and the Poverello Center on West Broadway is almost always at capacity at 88 people per night, Jaeger said. During the day, the Pov can handle about 100 people.

"Those that can't stay at the Pov can head over to Johnson Street, where we've got 150 spots," he said. "Our staff have done a pretty good job of reaching out to the unsheltered population. There are very few people that are outside without a choice."

The Johnson Street shelter operates under a "behavior-based" policy, meaning as long as they aren't a danger to others there is no barrier to allowing people to stay there.

“This type of weather is the exact reason why our community needs to have a Winter Shelter facility,” said Amy Allison Thompson, executive director of the Poverello Center. “Our Homeless Outreach Team will be encouraging those who are still experiencing unsheltered homelessness to come inside and we will be working with our community partners to ensure that as many people as possible have a warm place to be during these dangerously cold conditions.”

The Pov is short on hats, gloves and chemical hand warmers. They can be dropped off at the West Broadway location. For information on donations, visit online at thepoverellocenter.org/currentneed/​.

