Missoula homeless shelter to increase capacity during severe cold snap

With a severe Arctic cold snap expected to settle in over Montana until at least Friday, a homeless shelter in Missoula County is adjusting its policies to ensure anyone who needs a place to stay can find warmth.
The Poverello Center's Winter Shelter, located on the corner of North and Johnson streets in Missoula, is a 24-hour warming shelter with 150 beds. It's not to be confused with the actual Poverello Center, which is a year-round homeless shelter on West Broadway. The staff of the Pov work with city and county officials to operate the Johnson Street shelter.
"Poverello Center staff are working hard to ensure warm, COVID safe, and reliable shelter at both emergency shelter locations," explained Jesse Jaeger, director of development and advocacy at the nonprofit Poverello Center.
"Due to overnight temperatures potentially getting as low as -20 degrees, we are addressing this weather by adjusting policies to maximize who can stay at the emergency shelters while still ensuring social distancing."
An arctic outbreak that began on Sunday is forecast to intensify through the week, with high temperatures stuck in the single digits by Thursday and Friday. Wind chills could make it feel between zero and -9 degrees, especially at night.
Jaeger said they're "taking a hard look" at all of their procedures to make sure they can accommodate an increase in guests while still maintaining social distancing guidelines during the pandemic.
Between 80 and 100 people are staying at the Johnson Street shelter every night, and the Poverello Center on West Broadway is almost always at capacity at 88 people per night, Jaeger said. During the day, the Pov can handle about 100 people.
"Those that can't stay at the Pov can head over to Johnson Street, where we've got 150 spots," he said. "Our staff have done a pretty good job of reaching out to the unsheltered population. There are very few people that are outside without a choice."
The Johnson Street shelter operates under a "behavior-based" policy, meaning as long as they aren't a danger to others there is no barrier to allowing people to stay there.
“This type of weather is the exact reason why our community needs to have a Winter Shelter facility,” said Amy Allison Thompson, executive director of the Poverello Center. “Our Homeless Outreach Team will be encouraging those who are still experiencing unsheltered homelessness to come inside and we will be working with our community partners to ensure that as many people as possible have a warm place to be during these dangerously cold conditions.”
The Pov is short on hats, gloves and chemical hand warmers. They can be dropped off at the West Broadway location. For information on donations, visit online at thepoverellocenter.org/currentneed/.