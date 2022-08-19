 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula homicide suspect faces new sexual assault charges

Staryal Johnston

Staryal D. Johnston

A Missoula-area man accused of killing his wife last fall faces a slew of new charges in the same case, alleging he raped a young girl in his care on multiple occasions.

Staryal D. Johnston, 32, was arrested on suspicion of strangling his wife to death on Sept. 2, 2021. He was charged with one count of deliberate homicide in connection to the incident. 

On Monday, seven additional charges were filed against him in Missoula County District Court: four counts of incest and three counts of sexual intercourse without consent, both felonies.

Court documents allege Johnston sexually assaulted the survivor, who was under 12 years old at the time, on numerous occasions between August 2015 and September 2021. The last reported assault was on Sept. 2, 2021. 

Also on Sept. 2, Missoula sheriff’s deputies responded to a west Missoula residence. When officials arrived, they found an unresponsive woman at the location. The victim had sustained serious injuries. She was taken to Providence St. Patrick Hospital where she died.

The 911 caller was an 11-year-old girl. When deputies made contact with the girl at the residence, she told them she had pleaded with Johnston not to kill the victim.

Johnston’s case is pending trial, with a trial scheduling conference set for Sept. 8 in Missoula County District Court. He remains in custody at the Missoula County jail on a $1,000,000 bail.

If convicted of the charges, Johnston faces up to life in prison.

