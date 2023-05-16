A Missoula man pleaded not guilty to accusations that he murdered his mother over the weekend at their shared home on South Avenue.

Miles O. Miller, 21, is charged with one count of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, both felonies. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Tuesday. If convicted, Miller faces up to life in prison.

Miller is being held on a $2 million bail. Missoula Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings is prosecuting the case, and the Office of Public Defender is representing Miller.

Prosecutors detailed in court documents an intense crime scene discovered by police at Miller’s house where he lived with his mother, located on the 500 block of South Avenue West.

On Saturday at 12:35 p.m., Miller reported to law enforcement that his mother was unconscious, covered in blood, lying on the basement floor and not breathing, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Firefighters responded to the residence first. They determined the woman was dead. Because of its suspicious nature, the scene was secured and crime scene investigators started to trickle in.

Inside, officers saw the victim with significant wounds and a substantial amount of blood scattered around the scene. Near the victim, officers saw a bucket with white vinegar cleaning supplies and an unused mop.

Crime scene evidence suggested the victim’s injuries were likely caused by “forceful action,” the affidavit stated.

There was no weapon initially seen by officers, according to the affidavit. Evidence where the victim was found indicated to investigators the volume of blood came from another person harming her or from an object that injured her.

Miller was at the house when first responders arrived. He told police he recently woke up and was sleeping all morning. According to the affidavit, he stated, “I feel so guilty. I feel like I screwed up.”

Miller reportedly said he is hard of hearing and sleeps with headphones and a fan going.

He laid out a timeline for officers, saying he last saw his mom around 7 p.m. the night before, on Friday. He said he woke up around 8 a.m. on Saturday, ate a banana, fed one of his cats and went back to bed.

“He could not remember what he did before going back to bed,” the affidavit reads.

Miller reported he woke up again around noon. He checked on his other cats that live downstairs, which is when he allegedly found his mother. He insinuated the incident was a suicide, the affidavit stated, because of mental health issues she was experiencing.

Miller said the two of them lived alone. He had gone to college in Bozeman but moved back to Missoula a year ago.

Police noted scratches on Miller’s hands, and that they were mildly red and swollen, which he attributed to a skin condition. They also noticed Miller had a “flat affect,” meaning he showed little in the way of emotion while talking with officials, the affidavit stated.

Miller told detectives his mother used a special locking mechanism on her back door every night, which Miller said was unlocked when he woke up. He implied that someone might have entered the house, but detectives noted if someone had come into the house, the tall, uncut grass in the backyard would be walked on, according to the affidavit. The grass looked undisturbed.

At the police station, detectives notified Miller that the case was being investigated as a homicide. Miller declined to talk and asked for an attorney. The affidavit notes that in the interview room, Miller was given a cup of water. He “used his sleeve to wipe the exterior of the cup as well as the table he was sitting at,” the affidavit stated.

Windows in basement bedrooms at the house were observed to be intact by detectives, indicating no one entered or exited through them. In one of the bedrooms, detectives found a “large black folding knife underneath the headboard,” the affidavit reads. They also discovered a box spring mattress with several springs cut out. A metal cutting tool was found inside the mattress.

Police uncovered two large garbage bags situated in the bedroom’s closet, both tied with a knot.

A search of the bags revealed blood-covered shoes and clothing items, along with nitrile gloves and a piece of white carpet with suspected blood stains. The carpet piece looked like a match to an area of carpet cut near where the victim’s body landed, the affidavit stated.

Handwritten notes were also found. Statements on the pieces of paper included “Alibi: break-in next door,” “she has too much power,” “no regrets, no remorse,” “dissociate. But don’t answer questions with specifics,” “Ask what happened. Act dumb. Act sad,” and “See it as a game!”

The coroner determined the victim died around 9 p.m. on Friday.

One of Miller’s sisters told police she and her brother were on the phone for almost two hours Friday evening. The call was placed at 10:14 p.m., according to the affidavit. She described her brother as anxious and upset, and angrily slamming doors very loudly during their conversation.

Miller will appear in court again on July 19.