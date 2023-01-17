Missoula homicide trial carries on through Tuesday

Defense attorneys for a man accused of homicide in Missoula filed a motion to dismiss the case, contending state prosecutors failed to disclose evidence relevant to their client's defense.

Charles M. Covey, 44, is charged with deliberate homicide after he was arrested on suspicion of killing 65-year-old Lee Roy Nelson along the north bank of the Clark Fork River in 2020. His trial started last week, and is expected to conclude by Friday.

Covey is represented by Amanda Gordon, Daylon Martin and Jay Reno. In the motion to dismiss filed on Tuesday, Covey’s attorneys wrote that a poor police investigation is a central theme to the defense's case. It alleged that the investigation ignored mishandling of evidence connected to other suspects.

Weapons and evidence seized from the home of a suspect (who was ruled out by the Missoula police investigation) was improperly packaged and tested for DNA, the filing states. The motion argues the exclusion of evidence violates Covey’s due process and requires that the charges be dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case can’t be refiled against Covey if Missoula County District Judge Shane Vannatta, who is presiding over the trial, grants the motion.

A hearing on the defense’s motion is expected to happen later in the week.

Missoula County Deputy Attorneys Mac Bloom and Caitlin Creighton are prosecuting the case.

Before the state rested on Tuesday afternoon, one of their final witnesses, former detention officer Cody Finley, described reviewing an inmate request form flagged by another detention officer. The note was sent from Covey to his attorney on Nov. 30, 2020, while he was incarcerated at the Missoula jail.

In the letter, Covey wrote that Nelson physically abused Covey when he was a child.

Finley read the letter he reviewed out loud in the courtroom. “I didn’t mean to kill him, I only wanted to scare him,” a portion of the letter stated.

The trial will resume Wednesday morning.