Missoula honors missing, murdered Indigenous women at vigil on UM campus

To a crowd of around 170 people on the University of Montana campus Wednesday night, Anya Means spoke about her niece Kaysera Stops Pretty Places, who she lost in 2019.
“She was such a beautiful soul, she was full of light, she was compassionate and she had a big heart,” said Means, a member of the Northern Cheyenne Nation.
She described the frustrations she and her family have faced with law enforcement who were in charge of investigating Stops Pretty Places’ death, including not being notified that her body was located until about two weeks after officials had found her.
The family has been largely on their own in seeking justice for Stops Pretty Places, Means told the crowd. In a few months, it will be the two-year anniversary of her death. Means said the family is still where they started in terms of finding answers.
“It’s a tragedy for a family to go through losing someone they love, but it’s even more of a tragedy to have to carry all of that and not have justice and to have to prove that she mattered,” Means said.
The space outside of the UM's Payne Family Native American Center was filled on Wednesday evening with community members honoring missing and murdered Indigenous women.
The event, hosted by Montana Project Beacon, brought together performers and speakers from multiple community agencies to commemorate the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
Lauren Small Rodriguez, program director of Missoula Project Beacon, opened the event and said the issue is not a new phenomenon — it is a crisis that has been going on for hundreds of years.
"Most, if not all, our Indigenous family and community members have experienced sexual or domestic violence, or have a loved one who was murdered or is missing," she said. "This is a health crisis, not just on a national level but also right here in Missoula, and we still have limited resources and avenues to address it."
Missoula Project Beacon is the first Indigenous-led program in the state dedicated to supporting Indigenous survivors of trafficking and sexual violence, a press release about the event said.
“The program’s goal is to provide culturally appropriate care and advocacy in collaboration with community agencies, law enforcement, health care teams and community members,” the release said.
More than four in five American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime, according to a 2018 study from the National Congress of American Indians Research Center.
“Too little is known about the primary prevention of violence, and survivors are underserved or even harmed by systems ill-prepared to help Native American survivors,” according to the press release.
Following an opening prayer from Bitterroot Salish Elder Myrna Dumontier and a performance from Indigenous singers Shawn White Grass and Brittney Hunter, speakers, like Means, shared their stories about loved ones they had lost to the crisis.
Annie Belcourt, a member of Blackfeet, Chippewa, Mandan and Hidatsa tribes, spoke about losing her younger sister, Elena Belcourt, in 2001 and the impact it has had on her life.
“I think we are at a point where we want to change. I think it’s time that we continue this effort to reduce stigma around things like violence that impacts our communities and to provide voice to survivors,” Belcourt said. “That’s what my life has been about, and I hope my sister can feel that.”
Elena would be 42 this year, Belcourt said.
Sharen and Joni Kickingwoman shared Mayor John Engen’s proclamation designating May 5 as the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in Missoula.
Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council Member and presiding officer of the Montana Missing Indigenous Persons Taskforce Ellie Bundy closed out the speaker portion with an update on CSKT’s tribal community response plan.
“It’s heartbreaking to me that we have a day like this, that this exists. It shouldn’t,” Bundy said. “In a perfect world, this would not be our reality.”
CSKT is the first team in the nation to develop a unique tribal community response plan, which was completed on April 1. The plan addresses how a tribal community will respond to a report of missing persons, Bundy said.
“I’m so hopeful that other tribal communities across the nation will seek to develop their own tribal community response plans,” Bundy said. “I hope tribal councils recognize the need to make this a priority.”
On Tuesday, Missoula Project Beacon also hosted a virtual event where a handful of speakers presented their work and had a panel discussion.
The event closed with a lighting of the UM Main Hall in red and a candlelight vigil in memory of those who have been lost.
“We want the legacy of our lives to be one of hope, and to reflect the resiliency of our people,” Belcourt said. “I feel very heartened to see all of you here to represent families and stand in solidarity with all of us.”