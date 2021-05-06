Missoula honors missing, murdered Indigenous women at vigil on UM campus

To a crowd of around 170 people on the University of Montana campus Wednesday night, Anya Means spoke about her niece Kaysera Stops Pretty Places, who she lost in 2019.

“She was such a beautiful soul, she was full of light, she was compassionate and she had a big heart,” said Means, a member of the Northern Cheyenne Nation.

She described the frustrations she and her family have faced with law enforcement who were in charge of investigating Stops Pretty Places’ death, including not being notified that her body was located until about two weeks after officials had found her.

The family has been largely on their own in seeking justice for Stops Pretty Places, Means told the crowd. In a few months, it will be the two-year anniversary of her death. Means said the family is still where they started in terms of finding answers.

“It’s a tragedy for a family to go through losing someone they love, but it’s even more of a tragedy to have to carry all of that and not have justice and to have to prove that she mattered,” Means said.

The space outside of the UM's Payne Family Native American Center was filled on Wednesday evening with community members honoring missing and murdered Indigenous women.