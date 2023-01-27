Missoula hopes to restrict single-use plastics, needs Legislature’s support

Missoula resident Mary Mulcaire-Jones picks up plastic from the street once a day as she walks her dog.

“Every day I come home with a full plastic bag,” she told the Missoula City Council Wednesday.

In support of efforts like hers, council is giving its backing to legislative efforts that would return local control to local governments in the hopes of regulating single-use plastics. In 2021, the Montana Legislature passed HB407, which placed a statewide "ban on bans” and eliminated Missoula’s ability to discuss regulating single-use plastic products.

“We can’t really have that deep dive of a conversation here in our community because of the actions of the Legislature,” said Ward 5 Councilmember Stacie Anderson, who brought the resolution to council Wednesday.

The non-binding resolution, supported 9-1 in committee Wednesday, “declares Missoula’s support for legislation during the 2023 Legislative session that would restore power to local governments to regulate single-use plastics.”

Aside from Ward 6 Councilor Sandra Vasecka, there was widespread support for the resolution from councilors and constituents alike.

Six public commenters spoke to council Wednesday, all in favor of the resolution. Councilmembers Amber Sherrill in Ward 4 and Gwen Jones in Ward 3 both echoed support for the resolution as well.

Meanwhile, Vasecka said, “I believe local control is fundamentally about protecting individual liberties and local governments can fail at this and be instruments of overtaxation, overregulation and intrusion.”

Nonetheless, a broad swath of Missoulians voiced support for the resolution. They hailed from the recycling world, the construction industry and the general populace.

“I have long worried about the ubiquitous presence of plastic in our lives,” one speaker told council, calling single-use plastics “…an ominous and imminent danger to our health.”

“The ability to regulate single-use plastic products in our community is an excellent, positive first step towards improving the health of Missoula’s citizens,” she added.

Another public commenter, Lee Brown, said he was born in Missoula and remembers a time before the “ban on bans.” Missoula County successfully outlawed wood stoves in 1994, Brown recalled, and he celebrated the positive impact that move had on the local community.

Before the wood stove ban, he said, “it was not pretty.” He was hopeful Missoula could succeed in a similar initiative against plastic products.

Ted Geilen, the executive director of the nonprofit Recycling Works, spoke of the many types of plastic that aren’t easily and affordably recyclable, including plastic bags, straws and Styrofoam cups.

“There are alternatives to all those things,” Geilen said. “Perhaps you as a collective body will find it worth banning the dirtier choice.”

Jeremy Drake, who worked on Missoula’s Zero Waste Plan, reminded council of the city’s existing commitment to sustainability. And a construction worker who regularly but reluctantly takes waste to the landfill told members of council: “It’s heartening that you guys are taking this on.”