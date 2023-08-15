A nonprofit horse rescue in Missoula is asking for donations to cover the escalating cost of hay to feed the animals.

River Pines Horse Sanctuary, located near Maclay Bridge west of town, is currently at maximum capacity with 24 animals. Some have been rescued from situations of extreme abuse or neglect. Others have serious medical conditions or their owners were no longer physically or financially able to care for them. And each animal requires an average of around 5 tons of hay per year. That equates to about 110 tons, or 3,080, bales of hay every 12 months.

The average cost for alfalfa hay in the U.S. reached record highs in 2022, and 2023 has still seen much higher averages than most of the last decade.

In fact, the high cost of hay has actually meant more people are calling the organization to say they can't afford to feed their horses anymore.

"Over the last few years, hay prices have increased dramatically, which has put immense pressure on local horse owners and on the sanctuary," explained the nonprofit's board president, Hannah Vasquez. "With a waiting list of almost 60 horses, we are urgently working to raise funds to purchase hay for our own herd and continue to help as many horses as possible from starving or going to kill pens."

Shari Montana, the director of the nonprofit, said drought conditions, the cost of fuel and the cost of fertilizer have all risen for hay growers.

"Hay prices have gone up so far, it's unbelievable since COVID," she explained. "They've gone from about $150 a ton to I saw hay online for $500 a ton this year on Craigslist."

This is the time of year the organization purchases all the hay to last the sanctuary through the winter. They're projecting costs of $42,000 for July of 2023 through July of 2024, and they're still about $20,000 short. They've gotten about $20,000 in donations, including a $3,000 check from Harvest Foods grocery store in Bigfork.

Montana said they provide a "forever home" for animals, with some coming in with severe deformities because they'd been abandoned. Once the animals are healthy enough, Montana allows them to interact with people as a form of therapy. Recently, they hosted a group of Native youth for a multi-day horsemanship workshop.

"We provide all the scholarships, so I'm always not only begging for hay but funding for these kids to come and do horsemanship skills," Montana said.

The kids get to meet a black mare named Reyna and a reddish quarter horse named Katy Perry, along with miniature horses, ponies and the regular rescued horses.

The University of Kentucky's College of Agriculture, Food and Environment found that the rising cost of fertilizer is the main contributor to the escalating hay price, with a $73-per-acre increase from 2021 to 2022.

Montana said many people on fixed incomes have horses and simply can't absorb the extra costs.

"I think the rising cost of hay is causing us to get a lot more phone calls because people aren't able to afford to buy hay and no one in town has capacity to take horses in," Montana said.

For more information visit riverpinesfarm.org.