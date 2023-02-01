Missoula horse sanctuary seeks donations for injured mustang

A horse sanctuary in Missoula is seeking community support for a mustang in need of a home that was dropped off a few days ago with leg injuries.

Cimarron is the newest addition to the River Pines Horse Sanctuary. Nestled on 32 acres in between Blue Mountain and Kelly Island, the sanctuary rehabilitates and gives “forever homes” to abused and neglected horses that land on its doorstep.

Nine-year-old Cimarron was dropped off at River Pines on Jan. 27. He was found in the wild at about age 5 from the Fifteenmile Herd in Wyoming, River Pines Director and Founder Shari Montana said.

“When he got here he was absolutely quivering with fear,” she said. Montana chose his name when Cimarron arrived; it means "of the wild," she explained.

Cimarron’s previous owners couldn’t handle the mustang, and he sustained injuries to his legs when he was chased over a fence by the last herd he was living with. The GoFundMe has a $10,000 fundraising goal to help cover the costs of Cimarron’s veterinary and food bills. Montana estimated Cimarron will eat about five tons of hay in the coming year.

“He’s timid,” Montana said. “He hasn’t been sensitized to people.”

Donations to Cimarron's GoFundMe can be made at bit.ly/3jlQgTp.

The mustang is getting settled into his new home. He’s made friends with an Icelandic horse who follows him around the grazing area as he integrates into River Pines and works on getting comfortable with other animals.

“We put this nice mare in with him to keep him company, so he’s been very calm,” Montana said.

River Pines is home to 29 horses, including a 14-year-old donkey named Brighty and a miniature horse, Charm.

The sanctuary is a nonprofit and is at capacity with the care it can afford for nearly 30 horses. Caring for horses isn’t a cheap undertaking, and Montana said it’s about $2,500 in annual maintenance costs for each horse. Just before the pandemic hit, six people lost their homes, which gave River Pines six horses to care for.

“People didn’t have time to try to place their horses when they lost their homes,” Montana said.

River Pines operates through volunteers. Kent Watson started volunteering at River Pines last summer. He’s 84, and this is his first time working with horses.

Watson said the highlight from eight months at River Pines has been getting to know the animals and learning about horses. He comes out every Wednesday to help with whatever needs to be done, whether it's feeding, being a companion for the horses or scooping poop.

The sanctuary also hosts camps for foster children during the summer. Horse riding opportunities as well as non-riding classes to learn horse handling, care and team-building skills are offered at River Pines.

It uses an equine science approach to taking care of the animals, Montana explained. She uses calming signals, a part of the equine science training, to coach people through interacting with horses that haven’t warmed up to people yet.

“That’s how we build trust with all of our horses,” she said.