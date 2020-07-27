Missoula hospital CEO tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The CEO of Community Medical Center, Dr. Dean French, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 23, according to an email he sent to staff.

"I want to share with you all the news that I screened positive for COVID symptoms yesterday (July 22) evening and today (July 23) learned that I do, indeed, have the virus," French wrote. "This unfortunate news comes at a time when you all are working so hard to care for our community and I regret that I will not be able to be onsite at our hospital for a while to support you all in person."

French plans to remain off-campus until cleared by CDC guidelines and will work from home. He wrote that he's lucky to have "manageable symptoms."

"I know that many in our region have not been as fortunate," he wrote. "Contract tracing with all of my close contacts at CMC and external to CMC has been performed, and everyone is asymptomatic and has negative test results. This demonstrates our infection prevention measures at CMC are working."

He said screening, masking, hand hygiene and social distancing appear to have worked in avoiding the spread of the virus.