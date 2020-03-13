Missoula hospitals, clinics take steps to deal with coronavirus

By calling ahead or connecting with us online, we can talk with you about seeking care, including options for testing, while minimizing the risk of exposing yourself or others through an in-person visit.

As a reminder, the most important steps you can take to stay healthy and protect yourself and those around you are to wash or sanitize your hands often for at least 20 seconds each time; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; and coughing into a tissue or the crook of your elbow. You can protect yourself from COVID-19 infection the same way you protect against the common cold or seasonal flu.