Missoula hospitals say set for virus 'surge'

There have been no documented cases so far of the transmission of coronavirus between community members in Missoula County, according to Cindy Farr of the Missoula City-County Health Department.
She's the incident commander for the local COVID-19 Incident Response Team, and she and other community leaders held a press conference Friday afternoon to address their strategy for dealing with what might be a "surge" in new cases over the next few weeks or months.
"All four cases in Missoula County are related to travel outside our Missoula area," she said. "So we do not have community spread that we know of."
Of course, she said, hand washing and social distancing are still extremely important. She said the county is not releasing the travel history of the four people with the virus to protect their identities. She also said the county isn't releasing the number of tests for coronavirus that have been conducted because the number is "changing literally by the minute."
The county has no plan for closing child care centers or places of worship, although they're recommending that places of worship conduct services via video or hold sessions with fewer people, she said. Data from across the globe indicate that children aren't affected by the coronavirus as severely as adults, she said.
Mayor John Engen said the city's infrastructure and service systems are safe, intact and staffed.
"The water supply is safe, clean and backup systems allow us to operate in the event that we don't have power, which I think is extremely unlikely, for weeks," he said. "Most of our systems are redundant, especially our utility systems. You can expect the services you receive from the city to continue."
Dean French, the CEO of Community Medical Center, and Joyce Dombrouski, the chief executive of Providence Montana Health, each addressed their hospital's strategies.
"I would first like to thank the health care workers in this community," French said. "They're working hard."
He said Community Medical Center is asking many health care workers to "retrain on the spot as the situation becomes more fluid" so they can reposition the workforce to be prepared for "what's to come."
"Hopefully it doesn't come," he said.
They've been talking to biotech firms in town to try to come up with a plan to expand testing for the coronavirus. They've also set up a COVID-19 unit with airborne isolation rooms and are planning for a secondary unit in case there's a large surge in cases. Providence St. Patrick has a similar unit, Dombrouski said.
Community has set up another screening location for children and their parents at Community First Care at 323 E. Front.
Dombrouski said that St. Patrick Hospital has a licensed capacity of 254 beds, and it uses about 160-170 on any given day in normal times. She said on Friday, because the hospital has postponed all non-elective procedures and surgeries, only 100 beds are being used. That means 154 beds are available in case there's a "surge" in new cases.
"That capacity is our surge planning," she said.
French said Community is licensed for 154 beds at full capacity and averages 90 full beds per day in normal times. Right now, only 70 beds are full so Community has 84 beds as a surge capacity.
Dr. Josh Christensen, an infectious disease specialist with Providence Montana, said that Italy has about an 8.5% fatality rate, but that country has an older population. He noted that Denmark, with a smaller case load, has a fatality rate of about .5%. Right now in the United States, he said, the fatality rate is about 1.3%, which is similar to the roughly 1% fatality rate that occurred during the 1918 influenza pandemic. He said it's very important for Americans to practice social distancing, because that means the rate of new infections will slow and thus not overload the health care system's capacity.
Christensen also said he considers take-out food and food delivery to be safe, as long as the cooks and service people and drivers aren't sick. He noted that stomach acid will probably kill the virus if it's eaten, but the risk comes if someone transfers it from their hand to their eye. That's why hand-washing is extremely important.
"I don't plan on stopping ordering take-out food or delivery," he said.
The Missoula hospitals are learning a lot from places like Seattle, he noted, and are sharing resources.
"I think we're going to be OK," he said. "It's going to be rough, but I'm not losing sleep over it. The governor's call to shut down bars and stuff is the right move."