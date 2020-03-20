Missoula hospitals say set for virus 'surge'

Dombrouski said that St. Patrick Hospital has a licensed capacity of 254 beds, and it uses about 160-170 on any given day in normal times. She said on Friday, because the hospital has postponed all non-elective procedures and surgeries, only 100 beds are being used. That means 154 beds are available in case there's a "surge" in new cases.

"That capacity is our surge planning," she said.

French said Community is licensed for 154 beds at full capacity and averages 90 full beds per day in normal times. Right now, only 70 beds are full so Community has 84 beds as a surge capacity.

Dr. Josh Christensen, an infectious disease specialist with Providence Montana, said that Italy has about an 8.5% fatality rate, but that country has an older population. He noted that Denmark, with a smaller case load, has a fatality rate of about .5%. Right now in the United States, he said, the fatality rate is about 1.3%, which is similar to the roughly 1% fatality rate that occurred during the 1918 influenza pandemic. He said it's very important for Americans to practice social distancing, because that means the rate of new infections will slow and thus not overload the health care system's capacity.