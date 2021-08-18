Missoula hospitals seeing Covid surges; mayor urges residents to get vaccinated

Missoula Mayor John Engen urges city and county residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t already.
Health care facilities in Missoula are struggling with capacity, he said in a news release Wednesday evening.
“Today I spoke with Joyce Dombrouski, chief executive of Providence St. Patrick Hospital, who told me St. Patrick and rural Montana hospitals are all experiencing COVID surges, staffing shortages and patient capacity issues,” Engen said in the statement.
“With the highly infectious Delta variant, stressed and burned-out health care workforce and many people still unvaccinated, their COVID-19 admissions are rising faster than they can keep up," he added.
These factors are forcing St. Pat’s to put its emergency room on diversion, Engen noted. That means some patients are sent to another hospital in some cases.
"Our urgent care and outpatient clinics are also at capacity, and we haven’t reached the peak of the latest surge," he said. "They are now being asked to take patients from surrounding states. The simplest and easiest way to prevent our health care system from being overrun is by getting vaccinated.”
The same situation is at play at Community Medical Center.
“Jim Gillhouse, chief operating officer at Community, tells me that the hospital is extremely concerned about the current situation as well,” Engen said. “When our two medical centers are sounding the alarm, I listen.
“On behalf of these hospitals, their staff and vulnerable Missoulians, I’m pleading with you to get vaccinated,” Engen continued. “If you can save your life, the life of a family member, the life of a neighbor or a stranger by getting a couple of pokes in the arm at no cost, why wouldn’t you? Thank you to everyone who has already chosen to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. It is truly our best defense against this pandemic."
There has been an uptick in residents getting vaccines, but more need to be vaccinated, the mayor said.
“We should be at the tail end of this pandemic, but we’re not. Our hospitals, more than a year-and-a-half into the pandemic, are in the most dire situation they’ve been in to date,” Engen said. “I’m begging you, if you are eligible for a vaccine, get it. We’re open seven days a week at the old Lucky’s Market in Southgate Mall, no appointment is necessary, you pay nothing and you’ll be in and out in no time. And you’ll be saving lives.”
Engen contracted COVID on New Year’s Day and said he speaks from experience as someone who’s been vaccinated.
“My case was, fortunately, mild, but it was very unpleasant," he said. "I was lucky. And I got the vaccine as soon as I could. And I’ll get a booster when the time comes.”
In addition to a resurgence of the virus through the Delta variant, he said hospital workers are in short supply, and those who are working are fatigued.
“These systems are simultaneously resilient and fragile,” Engen concluded. “It’s up to us to help them serve the community.”
The Missoula City-County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at certain hours every day at its clinic at Southgate Mall and also offers mobile clinics. Appointments and walk-ups are available. Visit covid19.missoula.co/vaccine-information/ or call 258- INFO.