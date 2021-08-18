Missoula hospitals seeing Covid surges; mayor urges residents to get vaccinated

“On behalf of these hospitals, their staff and vulnerable Missoulians, I’m pleading with you to get vaccinated,” Engen continued. “If you can save your life, the life of a family member, the life of a neighbor or a stranger by getting a couple of pokes in the arm at no cost, why wouldn’t you? Thank you to everyone who has already chosen to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. It is truly our best defense against this pandemic."

There has been an uptick in residents getting vaccines, but more need to be vaccinated, the mayor said.

“We should be at the tail end of this pandemic, but we’re not. Our hospitals, more than a year-and-a-half into the pandemic, are in the most dire situation they’ve been in to date,” Engen said. “I’m begging you, if you are eligible for a vaccine, get it. We’re open seven days a week at the old Lucky’s Market in Southgate Mall, no appointment is necessary, you pay nothing and you’ll be in and out in no time. And you’ll be saving lives.”

Engen contracted COVID on New Year’s Day and said he speaks from experience as someone who’s been vaccinated.

“My case was, fortunately, mild, but it was very unpleasant," he said. "I was lucky. And I got the vaccine as soon as I could. And I’ll get a booster when the time comes.”