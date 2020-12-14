Missoula hospitals to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines this week

The Missoula hospitals are among a total of 10 facilities in Montana's seven largest communities that are receiving shipments of the first dose of the vaccine. The state received an estimated 9,750 total doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week.

In order to be effective, the Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose administered 21 days apart from the first dose. Montana is anticipated to receive a second shipment of vaccines within that 21-day timeframe.

According to DPHHS' vaccination plan, the state anticipates receiving a second round shipment of vaccines a week subsequent to the first round that will contain both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Staff and residents of skilled nursing homes are next in line to receive the vaccine, and will be the focus of the second shipment, according to DPHHS.

"We are committed to working alongside the state to ensure that the vaccines are readily available to one of the most vulnerable populations in our country," said TK King of EmpRes Healthcare Management, which owns Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Center. "Everything we can do along those lines to protect our frontline workers and the residents is what we're looking forward to, so the faster we can get it out there and available, the better off we're all going to be."