Missoula hospitals to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines this week

Two Missoula hospitals are expected to receive their first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week, following the first arrival of doses in Montana at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings on Monday.
Providence St. Patrick Hospital and Community Medical Center in Missoula will be the first providers in Missoula to receive the vaccine later this week. The first doses will go to frontline health care workers, according to a vaccination plan from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
"We expect to receive an initial allocation of 975 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week and will begin the process of distributing them in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government and DPHHS," Megan Condra, communications director for Community Medical Center, told the Missoulian in an email Monday.
Condra said Community Medical Center will administer the vaccine to hospital and clinic staff, medical staff, and frontline medical personnel at Missoula Emergency Services.
Providence St. Patrick Hospital said in an email that the hospital is in the process of figuring out the details of vaccine arrival and distribution, but did not say how many doses of the vaccine the hospital would get.
The Missoula hospitals are among a total of 10 facilities in Montana's seven largest communities that are receiving shipments of the first dose of the vaccine. The state received an estimated 9,750 total doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week.
In order to be effective, the Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose administered 21 days apart from the first dose. Montana is anticipated to receive a second shipment of vaccines within that 21-day timeframe.
According to DPHHS' vaccination plan, the state anticipates receiving a second round shipment of vaccines a week subsequent to the first round that will contain both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Staff and residents of skilled nursing homes are next in line to receive the vaccine, and will be the focus of the second shipment, according to DPHHS.
"We are committed to working alongside the state to ensure that the vaccines are readily available to one of the most vulnerable populations in our country," said TK King of EmpRes Healthcare Management, which owns Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Center. "Everything we can do along those lines to protect our frontline workers and the residents is what we're looking forward to, so the faster we can get it out there and available, the better off we're all going to be."
St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings was the first hospital in Montana to receive a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. St. Vincent received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday that are being stored at extremely low temperatures — around minus-70 degrees Fahrenheit — on site. The vials must be used within five days of being moved from the freezer to the refrigerator for use, according to SCL Health spokesperson Angela Douglas.
Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital also received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning that will be given to healthcare workers providing care to COVID-19 patients and "positions that have limited number of staff and whose absence would impact patient care," according to a press release by Bozeman Health.
Six Bozeman Health employees were given the vaccine during a Monday afternoon press conference.
Billings Clinic will receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday that will be administered to 975 frontline health care workers at Billings Clinic's downtown location Tuesday. Frontline healthcare workers in Helena expected to receive their shipments on Wednesday.
U.S Surgeon General Jerome Adams visited Billings Clinic last week and encouraged Montanans to stay vigilant as the state rolls out COVID-19 vaccines. He said that clinical trials have proven the vaccine to be about 95% effective in preventing infections.
Yellowstone County Public Health Officer John Felton Thursday extended the 25-person limit on gatherings for indoor and outdoor events and the 50% capacity limit on all places of assembly until Jan. 31, 2021.
Updated statewide COVID-19 numbers weren't available Monday morning after the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services recently upgraded the statewide communicable disease reporting system. However, the United States reached 300,000 COVID-19-related deaths Monday, according to AP News.
Mari Hall of the Billings Gazette and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
