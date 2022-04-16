Missoula hosts annual crisis response academy, welcomes members from other counties

“We call it crawl, walk, run,” CIT Program Manager Theresa Williams said, describing the de-escalation skills first responders are equipped with during the Missoula Crisis Intervention Team's academy week.

Participants fly through six scenarios depicting everyday calls Missoula emergency teams respond to. They're taught to first assess the situation to keep themselves and other involved individuals safe. Then they look at people's body language and tone in their response.

The scenarios address different kinds of real-life situations law enforcement and community service professionals respond to, namely people experiencing mental health crises, substance abuse problems and neuro-developmental disorders. Many scenarios mix several crises together. At the end of each scenario, participants talk about what did and didn’t work.

One scenario was between an upset girlfriend expressing suicidal thoughts, while her partner and a third person antagonize the woman. Police get called to the scene. Officers practiced how to engage with her from behind a door in a safe, effective way to calm things down.

Missoula criminal justice personnel gathered Friday morning for the Crisis Intervention Team Academy’s annual scenario training day. This year they extended the invitation to representatives from Ravalli and Granite counties. The scenario run-through day comes at the end of the week-long CIT academy.

Though CIT's academy isn't new, its new regional outreach is. Ravalli County Sheriff Stephen Holton asked about joining Missoula's academy this year, Williams said.

“They had done a lot of training in their community and had reached a point of saturation,” Williams said. “It just makes sense for them to send their folks (to Missoula).”

Dan Mendonca was one of six Ravalli County law enforcement officers in this year's academy. Because Ravalli is much smaller than Missoula County, its training resources are thinner too. Mendonca said he's grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it.

"I think (mental health training) allows us to address situations and try to get people to the appropriate resources they need," he said.

Rico Barkell, a Granite County Sheriff’s deputy, drove up for the academy. He said he acquired coping skills for crisis calls he didn’t have before.

Quinn Mawhinney joined Missoula’s Mobile Support Team in January after serving as a social worker for six years.

Learning how to build empathy for every community partner involved in response calls was Mawhinney's main takeaway from the academy. Doing the academy with officers she actually works with in the field is another huge benefit of CIT's program, she added.

"We've had similar training, so we can speak a similar language," she said.

Local participants came from just about every pocket in Missoula’s first responder and law enforcement sectors. Homeless Outreach Team members from the Poverello Center, Mobile Support Team staff, police, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and crime-victim advocates are just some of the groups sending employees to the academy.

Collaboration between community agencies continues as one of the academy’s main focuses.

"I love the combination of these community partners working together to make solutions happen for people on the spot," Mawhinney said.

Training this year also addressed the need for mental health services for first responders, something new to the academy, Williams said. Part of the academy included a first-responder panel. Two responders shared their stories about struggles on the job and how it’s taken a toll on their mental health.

“Our first responders see, hear and witness a lot of traumatic things,” Williams said. “We’re trying to normalize internally how (they) take care of themselves.”

CIT is housed in the Missoula Police Department and has trained dozens of Missoula’s law enforcement and first responders.

