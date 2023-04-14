Potential emergency incidents brought representatives from several of Missoula’s first-responder teams to Mount Jumbo Elementary School on Friday for an all-morning training.

Participants practiced six scenarios depicting everyday calls Missoula emergency teams respond to. They're taught to first assess the situation to keep themselves and others safe. Then they look at people's body language and tone in their response.

The scenarios address different kinds of real-life situations law enforcement and community service professionals respond to, such as people experiencing mental health crises, substance-abuse problems and neuro-developmental disorders. Many scenarios mix several crises together. At the end of each scenario, participants talk about what did and didn’t work.

The training isn’t mandatory, so everyone at this week’s training chose to be there, CIT Program Manager Theresa Williams explained. Five Missoula police officers, a sheriff’s deputy, Missoula jail officers, Mobile Support Team staff and Missoula Emergency Services participated in this year’s training.

Every year the training increases the number of Missoula first responders who can say they are CIT certified.

John Petroff is the operations manager for the Mobile Support Team (MST), a specialized team trained specifically to respond to Missoulians with mental health and substance abuse issues. The MST fits under the CIT's umbrella.

He said the scenarios are emblematic of the ones he and other first responders encounter in the real world.

“Some of them get to the extreme,” he said. “We kind of train for worst-case and try to make sure that people can slow down and do things right, and show we can de-escalate through communication a lot times.”

Williams said not all of the scenarios start with a call for a person in crisis, but rather a disturbance, so officers learn how to assess scenes and pivot from a noise complaint to safely de-escalating someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis.

In some cases, police will act as the first responders, ensure the scene is safe and hand things off to the MST.

“That’s why this course is specific to individuals that do work closely with law enforcement, if it isn’t law enforcement,” Williams said. A Homeless Outreach Team Member and a staff member from the Poverello Center also volunteered in the training.

"Everyone graduating here, law enforcement and non-law enforcement, are part of the team," she said.