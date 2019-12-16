Up to 32 homeless veterans and two dozen homeless young people in Missoula will now be eligible for housing vouchers that pay for a big chunk of their rent thanks to new federal funding.
For the vets, the Missoula Housing Authority was recently awarded a grant of $213,744 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Veterans Affairs Supporting Housing program.
The money will pay for 32 Section 8 housing vouchers that can only be used by homeless veterans. They can take the vouchers to any landlord, and the veteran will pay 30% of his or her income toward rent but the rest is covered by the voucher. If they have no income, the voucher pays the entire rent.
“We applied for 32, and they gave us all 32,” said Lori Davidson, executive director of the Missoula Housing Authority. “That was a very pleasant surprise.”
When her organization applied for the vouchers this past summer, there were an estimated 66 or 67 homeless veterans in the Missoula area who had entered their names into the Missoula Coordinated Entry System, a program implemented by the City of Missoula to prioritize limited housing resources.
Jill Bonny, director of veterans services at the Poverello Center homeless shelter in Missoula, said that number is now down to 63. However, some of them are “rough camping,” she noted, while others are living at the Pov. Others live in Valor House, a transitional housing facility for homeless veterans operated by the Poverello Center.
Earlier this year, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that a new $31 million VA clinic will be built on West Broadway in Missoula starting in 2020.
“We’ve been committed to ending veteran homelessness in Missoula for a long time and the HUD-VASH program is integral to that effort,” said Missoula Mayor John Engen in a statement. “This additional funding, simply put, means that more men and women who served our country can live with the dignity and security they earned.”
Davidson said in past years, her organization hasn’t gotten funding for the program because it requires the Veterans Affairs office in Helena to sign off. That’s because they have to agree to provide the supportive services to the veterans using the vouchers. This year, they finally gave the go-ahead.
“We’ve applied a couple of years before,” Davidson said. “One year there was a SNAFU with our application, and the other year the VA wouldn’t commit. This year, I think thanks in large part to Sen. Tester (U.S. Sen. Jon Tester), they were anxious to give us support.”
She doesn’t have a specific timeline on how long it will take to get homeless vets into housing, but she said they hope to start getting people in housing right after the first of the year. Private landlords have the right to deny renting to people with the vouchers, she said, but any publicly-subsidized housing must accept them.
The Missoula Housing Authority was also granted another set of vouchers, up to 25 per year ongoing, from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, for homeless youth and young adults who age out of the foster care system.
Davidson said they can be up to age 24, and the money comes from the Foster Youth for Independence Initiative. The program coordinates with the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, and the homeless youth and young adults get coordinated services through that department. Jim McGrath with the Missoula Housing Authority said there are 33 eligible people in Missoula, either homeless or living in youth homes.
“We’re very excited about that,” Davidson said.
The news comes just a month after the Missoula Housing Authority was awarded 20 new Section 8 vouchers that will help pay rent for families who have disabled members.
“This is the first time we’ve been able to add to our voucher pool in 20 years,” Davidson said.
Both Montana’s U.S. Senators, Republican Steve Daines and Democrat Tester, voted in favor of the funding.
"Missoula Housing Authority has been a critical component in addressing homelessness in the community,” Tester said in announcing the funding through a press release. “This grant will enable homeless veterans in Missoula access to affordable housing and supportive services from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Our men and women who defended this country in uniform deserve nothing less from their city and their government.”
Tester sits on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.
Daines voted for the funding in the appropriations office, his office said.
“The fact that we have veterans living on the streets with nowhere to turn is heartbreaking,” Daines said in a statement. “This grant will help get our homeless veterans in Missoula off the streets and provide them with greater access to the resources and services they need.”