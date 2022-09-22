Missoula Housing Authority: Land, supportive services needed for affordable homes

The Missoula Housing Authority is one of the largest affordable-housing developers in the city as well as one of the largest landlords. In fact, without the organization, 3,500 people in town would have to cough up a combined $8 million more in rent every year.

Much of the Authority's work, however, is done behind the scenes and not a lot of people know what it does, according to the organization’s board co-chair.

“It’s a really formidable institution and does a lot of great work in our community,” Kaia Peterson told the City Council’s housing committee on Wednesday. “The Housing Authority is an organization that does a lot of work every day and doesn’t always tell everybody about the great work.”

The Missoula Housing Authority is a quasi-governmental organization, meaning they are not a city agency but rather a public nonprofit that was created in 1978 by the city and has a city-appointed board of directors. Its mission is to provide affordable rentals through vouchers and rent-restricted housing, develop new housing, support residents in properties and participate in public policy, planning and collaboration around housing issues.

The Authority’s annual budget is over $18 million and it has total combined assets worth over $52 million. It employs 36 workers and plans to hire seven more. The Authority houses over 3,500 people. Most Authority vouchers and properties serve households earning at or below 60% of Area Median Income, which currently would mean a single person earning up to $34,320 per year or full time earning $16.50 per hour.

“Currently we have $121 million in new development currently under construction going on right now,” explained longtime executive director Lori Davidson, who told the council she is retiring on Dec. 31 of this year.

It has partnered with two private developers to build 200 units of permanently affordable two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments on the Northside at a project called the Villagio, which should be open in the spring of 2023. It is also partnering with the city and county to build 204 apartment homes on two different sites, which together are called the Trinity Apartments. That project will include 30 units of permanently supportive housing, which means people coming off the streets will have housing and services provided on site.

“One of the things we really enjoy doing is develop housing to increase the existing housing supply or rehab existing housing,” Davidson explained. “Supportive services is the biggest hurdle that we are facing right now both at our existing properties and as we look at opening up Trinity. I know the city has a ballot measure that might help.”

The capacity in the community for providing those social services is very limited, she continued.

“And I would love to see emphasis at the city level and at all levels on supporting the agencies that do provide those services,” Davidson said. “They’re very, very important to the success of the projects that we do and to our goal of ending homelessness. Or at least getting to that balance where we’re able to house people as they come in. So that’s a very big need in our community.”

It provides over 1,300 housing vouchers to people in the community, which means those people don’t pay more than 30% of their adjusted gross income to housing, as long as the housing isn’t too expensive. Davidson noted that some of the Authority's clients include police officers, firefighters and teachers.

“A broad range of incomes is what makes a diverse community,” she said. “We always try to deconcentrate the lowest income as much as possible. It can be difficult to deconcentrate poverty in Missoula because so many of our census tracts are poverty tracts, but the available land is in certain places and we have to work with that as well."

The properties it oversees are in many different neighborhoods.

"To the greatest extent possible we are spreading our affordable housing throughout the city of Missoula and trying not to put it all in one place," she said.

Through vouchers, the Housing Authority pays a total of $8.15 million per year to local landlords in the form of covering a portion of rent for clients.

“We are an enormous contributor to the economic status of landlords in Missoula,” she said.

As the Authority nears completion of Villagio and Trinity, Davidson said they are actively seeking a new project.

City Council member Mike Nugent, a former board member for the organization, asked Davidson what the city can do to help it facilitate the construction of new affordable housing. She replied that the biggest need is land.

“At least an acre would be ideal,” she said. “We have built on smaller sizes, but when you’re looking for other sources of funding you need a project that can go up to 37-40 units, and anything smaller than that is a struggle.”

However, she said, if the Authority utilizes Low Income Housing Tax Credits, it could make something work on ¾ of an acre. And really, a smaller parcel in the city core where someone could build vertically would allow them to accomplish their goals.

Again, however, she noted that providing services to people to keep them from losing their housing is very important.

“We can build you anything we want but what we can’t do is provide those supportive services,” Davidson said. “It’s not our area of expertise.”