Missoula Housing Authority opens Cornerstone Apartments

The Cornerstone Apartments aren't only providing 12 new homes for people who would otherwise live on the streets in Missoula — although before the end of the year they will accomplish that goal.

The Missoula Housing Authority project also is helping the city of Missoula become more sustainable and helping community members do their part to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

So said housing and energy conservation leaders Thursday during a virtual tour of the units and Zoom discussion of how the homes came to be.

Collin Bangs, chair of the Missoula Housing Authority's Board of Commissioners, said the idea came from a visit nine or 10 years ago to New Orleans, where he and others from the Garden City witnessed a project providing housing to "the most chronic of the chronically homeless." He said almost no one who gained housing returned to the streets, and the Missoula crew put the item on its list of things to do.

"Twelve units does not solve the chronic homelessness problem in Missoula," Bangs said. "But it's the first step. You have to remember that all great journeys begin with a first step. This is a beautiful step."