A development of eight new townhomes in the vicinity of the Good Food Store in Missoula will get a boost of public funding.

Last week, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency's board of commissioners voted unanimously to award $257,233 in Tax Increment Financing for the project at 114 S. Garfield Street. The site lies within Urban Renewal District II, where developers are eligible for funding if the improvements to the site are deemed to benefit the public.

The $5.7-million project will include eight townhomes for rent, with the residents being given the option to buy after two years.

"The project will preserve and add a two-car garage to the single family home, add eight new missing-middle housing units and keep the existing commercial garage which is currently leased to a thriving small Missoula business," explained MRA project manager Tod Gass in a memo to the board. "Missing-middle housing refers to residential development that falls between single-family homes and larger-scale apartment complexes and encompasses a range of housing options such as duplexes, townhouses, and small-scale multi-unit buildings."

The project is on a relatively large, irregular-shaped and mostly land-locked parcel. The people living on the land, including a woman in a mobile home, will be assisted with relocation efforts including a refund of their security deposit and a few months of free lot rent.

The Tax Increment Financing will be used for water and sewer main extensions, overhead utility relocation and deconstruction and reuse of materials on the site.

Currently, the property is paying $9,500 per year in property taxes. Gass estimates that after the new housing is built, new taxes on the site will be $53,500 a year, meaning the payback to Urban Renewal District II on the TIF investment will be five years.

"A payback of less than 10 years is generally considered a good use of TIF funds," he told the board.

Todd Henry, the developer, said he's willing to sell the units.

"The plan is to rent these homes with the two-year option to buy," he said. "So that would allow people to move in and buy the home with owner financing and that’ll give them home ownership easier than going through a conventional bank. And that promotes home ownership, that promotes equity, that makes the ship float a little higher."

Board member Melanie Brock said she's glad to see TIF being used for the construction of new housing.

"I hope this is the first of many projects," she told Henry.

Brock wanted to know how Henry is helping the people who live on the site. He said the person living the mobile home is "well aware of the situation" and has been given assistance.

"(The developers) do address tenant relocation with full refunds of security deposits and plenty of notice," Gass said. "That satisfies the intent of the MRA relocation policy."