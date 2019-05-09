Establishing an affordable housing trust fund, promoting more backyard homes and supporting affordable rental developments are some of the recommendations that will be outlined when the City of Missoula unveils its draft housing needs policy on May 15.
The community-driven housing policy recommendations have been two years in the making, beginning with an analysis of Missoula’s housing market and the needs of area citizens, according to a release sent by the city on Thursday. The analysis, called “Making Missoula Home: A Path to Attainable Housing,” was released in January 2018.
A steering committee met throughout 2018 and released its final recommendations last August. Since then, groups of community volunteers and city and county staff met more than 40 times to turn those recommendations into policies.
The recommendations have three overarching goals:
• To align and leverage existing funding resources to support housing by creating the housing trust fund and supporting new financing tools.
• To reduce barriers and promote access to affordable homes by providing incentives to developers for affordable housing; giving support to housing consumers; and promoting infill through backyard homes.
• To work with partners to create and preserve existing affordable housing, support affordable rental development, and expand affordable home ownership options.
Almost 50% of Missoula residents are renters, and according to one 2018 study, 75% of renters within the city making $35,000 per year are considered “cost-burdened.” Even Missoulians with median incomes are moving out of the city to afford to buy a house.
Incorporating local residents has been a primary strategy for the policy from the start, according to a press release from the city, which wants this to be a local, home-grown document. City staff used a variety of methods to reach Missoulians, including open-ended listening sessions to targeted focus groups, and going door to door to talk to residents. Eventually they spoke to more than 600 people.
They also collaborated with the Voices for Housing Assembly, a grassroots community organizing effort that engaged more than 3,000 community members in conversations about housing.
The time of the presentation tentatively is set from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Missoula City Council chambers at 140 W. Pine St. A public hearing on the draft policy tentatively will begin shortly after 7 p.m. June 17 in the same location.
Missoula County has pledged to work with the city on solving the affordable housing issue.
For more information or to submit comments to the Office of Housing & Community Development about City housing policy go to: https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/Housing.