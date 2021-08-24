Missoula housing prices rose nearly 23% in 2021; Flathead prices also spike

The median sales price of homes sold in the Missoula area in the first six months of 2021 was $430,000, according to a new report from the Missoula Organization of Realtors.

That's a 22.9% increase over the median sales price for all of 2020, which was $350,000.

"Supply shortages of existing homes and limited number of new construction units are contributing factors in the continued increase in median sales price," said Dwight Easton, public affairs director for the Missoula Organization of Realtors, in an email.

The rental vacancy rate for the first half of 2021 in Missoula was 1.6%. A vacancy rate of between 4%-5% is considered healthy by most experts.

"The ongoing tightening of the housing market and low inventory of rental units continues for the ninth consecutive quarter," Easton said.

Because buyers are forced into bidding competitions, the average sales price was 104% of the average list price. The average number of days a house sits on the market in Missoula has fallen 44% to just 86 days since this time last year.

There is about a three-week supply of homes available on the market, Easton said.