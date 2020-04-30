Missoula housing prices see largest annual jump of last decade

Wahlberg said the Housing Affordability Index, which measures the ability of a family earning median income to purchase a median-priced home, is fairly dismal in Missoula.

With the median income for a single person in Missoula County at $51,375, the Affordability Index is at 67 for a single person, whereas a value of 100 means that person could afford a median-priced home.

"The housing affordability index has been trending down for the last decade and is way below 100%," Wahlberg said.

Paul Forsting, a planner in Missoula, said the pace of housing development has declined dramatically over the last two years.

In 2019, there were only 459 new housing units built, which is four below 2018 and way down from the 775 achieved in both 2017 and 2016.

"We've dropped off in the magnitude of over 300 units," Forsting said. "It's almost entirely in the multifamily sector."

Single-family home construction has been stable, he noted. And almost two-thirds of building permits in the county have been inside city limits.