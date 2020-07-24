Missoula housing prices soar

“It’s moving extremely fast,” she said. “It’s hard to keep inventory in. I’ve seen a lot of inventory that’s been sitting on the market for years suddenly getting snatched up. It’s extremely competitive. If something’s priced right, it has multiple offers on it the first day. We had a buyer put in an offer for a property under $300,000 and it had 11 offers.”

Montana has had lots of out-of-state buyers for the past few years, but Donnelly has been in the business for 16 years and talks to a lot of other Realtors. She said it’s different in 2020.

“We’ve always had a lot, but we’ve never had this many out-of-state buyers,” she said. “I would say the reasons are consistent. People are maybe trying to get away from states that are heavily taxed. One big one is a lot of people are wondering if this pandemic is going to be a new way of life for a while, so if they’re going to have to shelter in place, they want to be in a spot where they have room to roam.”

Donnelly said people in large cities are realizing that if they can work from home, they might as well earn a big-city paycheck while living in the mountains.