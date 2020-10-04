Missoula housing prices surge as realtors say out-of-state buyers flock here

"I had it on the market for six days and had six showings and a cash offer," she said.

Hedahl has a client who works for Facebook who decided she can work from home and is trying to buy a house in Missoula.

"Her budget is pretty healthy," Hedahl said. "She said she doesn't think she's ever going back to (Facebook headquarters in California), but she doesn't plan on retiring. She might commute back and forth and maybe Airbnb the house or rent it and keep it as a summer home."

Hedahl is a former Missoula City Council member, and she's not sure how the city could do much in the short-term to prevent the price inflation that's happening.

"How do you stop a mass exodus from the huge metro areas to amazing places like Missoula?" she said. "I think we've just gone through the greatest experiment as a nation: All of you have to stay home for months. We also were able to really re-evaluate the need and necessity of commuting."

She can't tell where her clients are coming from besides from casual conversations and anecdotes because Montana is a non-disclosure state, meaning the former address of property buyers is not public information.