Local officials are warning property owners to brace for a “scary” notice of property tax increases expected June 30 from the Department of Revenue that they say likely won't come to fruition.

Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick said the notice describes increases in Missoula, where home values increased by 37% in just the past two years, but he called that “a reality that will not come to pass” at a press conference held by local officials Tuesday. Missoula city and county tax rates will likely be lowered on properties this year as local government is limited to how much money it can capture when home values rise.

Slotnick said the county’s main budgetary goal is to keep people at work currently as inflationary costs continue.

“Those folks need gear — everything from software to new cruisers if you would,” Slotnick said. “So, we're going to look at our budget. We need to do just as good a job as we did last year, maybe make some improvements."

Mayor Jordan Hess said the underlying theme for taxation currently in Missoula is dealing with a property tax system that is “antiquated” and “fundamentally broken.” Property taxes have become too high in Missoula, with Hess saying it is a long-term goal of the city to reform property taxes.

“Back in the '80s, we had low property values, we had very few tourists, and had a couple of lumber mills running around the clock,” Hess said. “Our property tax system was based on this industrial economy, and it’s based on an economy that doesn’t exist anymore. You look at today: our property values are through the roof, we have more tourists than we’ve ever seen, and we don’t have the industrial space.”

The city has become more reliant on residential property taxes which have grown from 42.9% of the Missoula tax base in 1999 to 60.1% of the Missoula tax base in 2018. In Montana, 96.5% of all local government revenue comes from property taxes compared to 72% across the nation.

Last year, the $267-million city budget brought a 12% tax increase to Missoula property owners.

Hess noted the unprecedented wealth in the state of Montana including the recent multi-billion dollar surplus in the 2023 legislative session. There’s a disconnect between the state and local government, he said.

“Meanwhile, local governments are again, really reliant on property taxes, and local governments around the state are struggling to make ends meet,” Hess said. “They're struggling to keep the lights on, they're struggling to provide essential services. And that is the direct result of this system that we're playing.”

Slotnick touted his work on a local option tourist tax to potentially bring property tax relief to Missoula. That voter-decided tax is something county and city leaders have supported for years in the Legislature.

Slotnick has met with elected officials across the state since last summer trying to build a larger coalition behind the idea. It would place a 3% tax on lodging, bars, restaurants, and guides.

According to the Institute for Tourism & Recreation Research, Missoula had 3.5 million visitors last year, with an average length of stay of 6.5 days. Residents shouldn’t cover that cost alone, Slotnick said.

“We really enjoy [tourists’] presence here,” he said. “They contribute to the economy and to our culture. We’ve made this wonderful place and it's wonderful to share it too, but we shouldn't be covering all those costs ourselves.”

Roughly $3.9 million in a year would be generated from the tourist tax on out-of-state visitors alone based on 2021 data compiled by the city. The money would then go into a state-held pool. It could then be earmarked for property relief, according to Slotnick.

The county will begin hearings on the proposed annual budget Aug. 24. The city will begin hearings on its budget Aug. 7.

Hess said the city needs to have a conversation about how to continue funding city services, including looking at property tax solutions for the next Montana legislative session.

“We have an opportunity here to have a dialogue statewide,” Hess said. “To really make sure that we're not at this podium in two years talking about the property tax system and how problematic it is for local governments.”