Missoula housing proposals face roadblocks at city meetings

Two housing proposals faced opposition Wednesday as they went before city officials.

The Missoula Land Use and Planning Committee reviewed a zone change request for Grant Creek Village, and the Missoula Historic Preservation Commission heard a presentation on Fort Missoula Commons. Members of the public and city officials raised concerns with both developments.

Grant Creek Village, the larger of the two projects, would bring 700 units to the Grant Creek area if the council approves a rezoning request for taller buildings and increased density.

The development is located on 44 acres along Expo Parkway.

Changing the zoning would open Grant Creek Village up to the possibility of adding almost 200 units to the neighborhood, which is currently zoned for 502 units. Under the proposed zoning, Grant Creek Village would be eligible to include 1,185 dwelling units, but a developer’s agreement submitted by the applicant, KJA Development LLC, promises to cap that number at 700.

The city has already approved 166 units under the current zoning.

The developer previously applied for a rezoning request in 2020, but council denied the proposal because of issues related to traffic and safety in case of a nearby emergency such as a wildfire.

Pros and cons

On Wednesday, proponents of the project said the effect it would have on Missoula’s housing crunch outweighs the potential drawbacks.

“I don’t disagree that wildfire has happened in other communities, and yet our crisis today is taking care of those who need our assistance,” said Heather Harp, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Missoula.

She stressed the dire need for more housing inventory in the city in her support of the increased density.

“We need to be the change so that we can build more and serve more,” Harp said. “But if you do not allow affordable housing in your backyard, then you will have more homeless in your front yard.

“Losing 200 homes is unacceptable,” she added.

Opponents, however, believe the current density does enough to meet the demand for housing without putting additional stress on infrastructure and emergency services.

502 dwelling units “is doing our share to meet Missoula’s need for housing,” said Kim Birck with the Grant Creek Leadership Team.

Mike Cole, project leader for the Grant Creek Fire Task Force, said building additional housing in the Grant Creek area would only be a “short-term gain” with long-term disaster risk.

“As far as development in the Wildland Urban Interface, I believe you’re placing these folks (emergency personnel) in untenable situations, especially as you increase density in this area,” Cole warned.

Traffic analyst Rick Nys pointed to inconsistencies in a traffic study provided by the developer. Nys took issue with the area studied, the time that the study took place — because the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Visitor Center was closed — as well as some math errors he noticed in the report.

The Land Use and Planning Committee didn’t take any formal action on the Grant Creek Village proposal Wednesday. A public hearing is set for May 9, and final consideration will take place on May 16.

Appropriate use questions

Another housing development encountered opposition Wednesday when the Historic Preservation Commission heard a proposal to redevelop Fort Missoula's Old Post Hospital into Fort Missoula Commons, a multi-use residential and commercial complex.

David Gray with DVG Architecture and Planning presented a plan to renovate the Old Post Hospital and add commercial and residential buildings to the site.

The current configuration includes plans for two commercial buildings with a plaza in between them, as well as 16 residential units and an event center.

Roughly a quarter of the units are designated as workforce housing, according to developers Max Wolf and Jim Pelger of Missoula.

Wolf and Pelger said they would also renovate the Old Post Hospital for commercial use. Construction on the hospital originally started in 1911.

“Our goal is to preserve the hospital and bring it back to its previous glory,” Gray said. “The building needs a huge amount of work which is going to be very costly.”

He said the building has a failing roof, extensive water damage and possibly lead paint.

Gray asked the commission for feedback on design features of the project, but instead the commission raised questions about the appropriate use of the property.

“I think we have far more substantial issues than whether we do the roof, or detailing or whatever,” said commission member Steve Adler.

“You’re very much considering changing the pattern of use,” agreed Adler’s fellow commission member, Cathy Bickenheuser. “And the pattern of development is very different from what is out there.”

Members of the commission focused their concerns on density, development guidelines and the appropriate use of the Fort Missoula property.

The commission didn’t take formal action on the proposal Wednesday. Gray said the next step entails applying for a Historic Preservation permit.

