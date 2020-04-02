Missoula 'Howls' for health care workers

A Facebook group started this week to applaud health care workers wants you to embrace your wild side.
The "Howl for Missoula" Facebook page fired up on Tuesday, urging Missoula residents to step outside each night at 8 p.m. and howl — or cheer — for health care workers on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. By Thursday, the local group had more than 4,400 members.
"It's for the people who are putting themselves at risk, letting them know they’re not alone," said Amy Crider, who started the Facebook group. "'And it feels good to go out and scream and holler, its refreshing and healthy. I feel good after I do it. I can't wait for tonight."
Crider started the page after a friend suggested Missoula follow suit with other cities around the U.S. doing the same thing. Crider said Thursday the exercise is also a good reminder for those who may feel alone while Montana is under a shelter-in-place directive by Gov. Steve Bullock.
Crider said she thinks of a close friend who works for a health care provider in Boise, Idaho, when she thinks about nurses during the coronavirus outbreak. She said the whole deal would not be possible without Facebook, which has helped bring people together when they are supposed to keep their distance. She's also turned down ideas on the Facebook group to congregate the howlers near the hospital during the shift change. Crider believes nurses don't need such intensity after a long day in trying conditions.
Before the Facebook group, Crider said heading out for a primal, nighttime howl felt a little silly. But her neighbor asked her to join after seeing a national "Howl" page spreading the idea, so she did it anyway.
"I went out and howled with her just to be funny and thought, 'That was kind of relieving, to let it all out,'" Crider said.
