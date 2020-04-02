Missoula 'Howls' for health care workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Facebook group started this week to applaud health care workers wants you to embrace your wild side.

The "Howl for Missoula" Facebook page fired up on Tuesday, urging Missoula residents to step outside each night at 8 p.m. and howl — or cheer — for health care workers on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. By Thursday, the local group had more than 4,400 members.

"It's for the people who are putting themselves at risk, letting them know they’re not alone," said Amy Crider, who started the Facebook group. "'And it feels good to go out and scream and holler, its refreshing and healthy. I feel good after I do it. I can't wait for tonight."

Crider started the page after a friend suggested Missoula follow suit with other cities around the U.S. doing the same thing. Crider said Thursday the exercise is also a good reminder for those who may feel alone while Montana is under a shelter-in-place directive by Gov. Steve Bullock.