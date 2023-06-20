One of the most popular recreation and sports facilities in all of western Montana is an aging warehouse that's been patched together over the years by a nonprofit on a tight budget.

Glacier Ice Rink, at the Missoula County Fairgrounds, sees around 170,000 visits during the year.

"This building was never designed to be an ice rink and that's why we've been retrofitting a barn for 25 years," explained Laura Henning, the executive director of the organization that operates the rink.

With Missoula County voters deciding last November not to approve a $19 million bond that would have paid for upgrades and an expansion at the rink along with agricultural education buildings, Henning said she and her team are going to try a different route.

They're embarking on a mission to raise $5 million in the near future to improve and expand the locker rooms, bathrooms, seating areas, offices, the mezzanine, entryway, infrastructure and other amenities.

The money will come from a capital campaign to be announced later this year along with a revenue bond (loan) and perhaps some county funding.

"We're still working on the financing of the whole thing, but that's the plan," Henning said.

There are still long-term dreams to add a third sheet of ice, along with the current indoor ice sheet and second outdoor ice sheet.

Ryan Yearous, the president of the nonprofit Glacier Ice Rink's board of directors, said last year that the community really deserves a third sheet.

"That will allow more people to skate for exercise, watch hockey games and take part in ice sports," he said. "We really believe that facilities like these create a community hub for recreation, education and bring people together."

The ice rink is getting more popular every year, and there's nothing like it in many of the surrounding rural counties, which means out-of-towners come to use it quite often along with the local crowds. The upgrades will affect tens of thousands of people of all ages who come to skate, Henning believes.

"I think it's gonna make a better experience for all the users," she explained.

Right now, the locker rooms are cramped and there's not enough space in general in the rink to accommodate the wide range of individual skaters and teams that show up.

Sometimes the hockey teams are so close to each other that fights and arguments break out because they're, well, hockey players.

The building has a lot of deferred maintenance issues, Henning said, and the roof leaks. One of the locker rooms was constructed with temporary plywood 20 years ago and is still being used. Utility bills jumped to $18,000 a month this year from a more typical $12,000.

Hockey teams are forced to play well after midnight during the league season because of a lack of available ice, and Henning said the public skate sessions attract over 16,000 skaters a year.

"People always talk about how busy are hockey is, but like, it's really the public skates, that's where all the people come through," Henning said. "Which is great because anybody can come to those events and skate."

There's strong demand for ice throughout the year, and Henning said the most disappointing thing about the failure of the bond last year was that it means the ice still has to be melted in the summer so the barn can be used for agricultural elements of the Missoula County Fair.

"What's unfortunate about the whole bond failure was we're still gonna have to share the space with 4-H," Henning said. "It doesn't help them any more than it helps us. I think they're trying to figure out if they can raise money and kind of do hopefully a modified building to help for each organization to get their own facility. And then we wouldn't have to get out in the summer."