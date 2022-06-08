Missoula in Bloom to kick off June 10

The Missoula Iris Society and the Missoula Garden Club will partner on June 10 and 11 to bring "Missoula in Bloom."

"Missoula in Bloom" is a two-day iris and peony flower and design show at the Holiday Inn Downtown. This event will be the 61st accredited iris show.

The iris show will be judged under the rules and regulations of the American Iris Society and National Garden Clubs with divisions involving flowers, artistic design, education and commercial gardens. The peony entries will be judged with a division for artistic design.

This exhibition is open to members and non-members at no cost.

Entries must be grown, staged, properly tagged and placed in person by the exhibitor between the hours of 7-10 a.m. the morning of Friday, June 10.

The public is invited to view the show from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, free of charge. Non-members are invited to attend a peony workshop at 2 p.m. on June 10.

More information about the show, hours and rules are located on the Montana Federation of Garden Clubs website at mtfgc.org.

