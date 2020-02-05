Missoula in for snow through Friday

After a brown and relatively balmy January, Missoula got a fresh coating of snow Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re sitting at about 1 inch so far across the city,” said Alex Lukinbeal, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at about 1 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters there predicted about 1 to 3 inches to fall in Missoula Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, with another 2 to 4 inches Thursday night through Friday morning.

It’s being supplied, Lukinbeal explained, by a stream of atmospheric moisture moving in an arc in from the Pacific and down into Montana from the northwest.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Usually, the atmospheric river’s coming in from the west and southwest, but this one’s unique because it’s coming in from the northwest direction” due to a ridge of high pressure off the California coast, Lukinbeal said. “That river of moisture’s going to continue impacting us through Friday morning.”