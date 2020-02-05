Missoula in for snow through Friday

7 Day Forecast
After a brown and relatively balmy January, Missoula got a fresh coating of snow Wednesday afternoon.
“We’re sitting at about 1 inch so far across the city,” said Alex Lukinbeal, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at about 1 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters there predicted about 1 to 3 inches to fall in Missoula Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, with another 2 to 4 inches Thursday night through Friday morning.
It’s being supplied, Lukinbeal explained, by a stream of atmospheric moisture moving in an arc in from the Pacific and down into Montana from the northwest.
“Usually, the atmospheric river’s coming in from the west and southwest, but this one’s unique because it’s coming in from the northwest direction” due to a ridge of high pressure off the California coast, Lukinbeal said. “That river of moisture’s going to continue impacting us through Friday morning.”
The National Weather Service has placed all of Missoula, Lincoln, Flathead, Sanders, Mineral, Lake and Ravalli counties, and parts of western Granite and Powell Counties, under a winter weather advisory. In the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys, the advisory is effective from 5 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday. Motorists are warned to expect snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches and light ice. Areas east of the Continental Divide are under a more severe Winter Storm Watch. (visit weather.gov/mso for up-to-date information.)
City of Missoula spokesperson Ginny Merriam told the Missoulian that the city’s Development Services Department had gotten 15 complaints about sidewalks not being cleared between Wednesday morning and early afternoon. She said that the city typically waits until the snowfall stops to notify property owners that they need to clear them. If they haven’t cleared the sidewalks on their property by the next day, the city calls contractors to clear them and bills the property owner.
Merriam also said that the city’s Public Works Department is already fully staffed for plowing. “When it is snowing, they’re plowing snow, de-icing and sanding,” she said.
In Missoula, the National Weather Service projects temperatures to range between the low 20s and low 40s Thursday through Sunday, with at least a chance of rain or snow through Saturday. Snowpack in the Upper Clark Fork Basin is currently 102% of the 1981-2010 median, according to the National Water and Climate Center.