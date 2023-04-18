With its annual Commuter Challenge less than a month away, Missoula in Motion is emphasizing its cultural impact on transportation options in the Garden City.

This year’s Commuter Challenge — in which businesses compete to use sustainable transit — takes place May 7-20. All of the employees at participating businesses are encouraged to use a sustainable option at least once during the two-week challenge.

Last year, Katherine Auge with MIM said the initiative diverted .43 tons of carbon dioxide.

“Our surveys really show that there is a significant impact,” Auge said.

The Commuter Challenge is one of many undertakings the organization, established in 1997, has implemented around the Missoula area. Other focus areas include the Way to Go! Missoula app, Sunday Streets and safety outreach.

“We know that if we build those things, a significant number of people will use them,” Auge said, referring to sustainable transportation infrastructure like bike lanes. But she pointed out education and engagement are the keys to seeing higher usage of those facilities.

The next phases of MIM’s outreach efforts will target the Riverfront neighborhood, for which the organization is currently hiring an intern, and increasing individualized marketing.

Despite achievements and plans for the future, however, the program also faces challenges. In particular, Auge noted, MIM struggles to measure its concrete impact on carbon dioxide emissions.

“We feel like Missoula in Motion has really helped shape the culture here that really is grounded in sustainable transportation,” Auge said, adding that Missoula has traditionally encouraged a wide range of transportation modes compared with many other U.S. communities.

Aside from the cultural impact, however, MIM wants to improve its evaluation of the actual amount of carbon saved by its efforts. This year, MIM is starting a citywide employer survey of transportation usage to get better baseline data.

Aaron Wilson with the city also highlighted the dichotomy between residential transportation choices and individual trips. One of the hardest habits to change, he explained, is the decision to own a car. The specific choice to bike to work or the grocery store, on the other hand, is more easily influenced.

“It’s all about getting people to shift their habits,” Auge stressed.