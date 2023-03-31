A Missoula jury on Friday cleared two drug-related deaths at the Missoula jail of being caused by any criminal means.

The back-to-back coroner’s inquests led a nine-person jury through the deaths of Wendy L. Gottfried, 30, and Maryjane F. Galloway, 37. Both women died of drug overdoses at the Missoula jail in a two-month period in late 2022. Friday’s inquest tasked the jury with determining if either death happened by homicide.

Inquests take place whenever a person dies in custody, such as being shot by a law enforcement officer or dying in a detention facility. In a coroner's inquest, the dead person is not represented in the same manner as a defendant is in court proceedings. However, members of the public can ask questions if they’re approved by the presiding coroner before the inquest.

Jurors asked witnesses about how people housed in the Missoula jail can bring contraband into the detention center. John Wilson, a sergeant at the jail, said there have been instances of people smuggling drugs into the detention facility. However, Wilson explained there's a high legal threshold needed for officers to be granted a search warrant for a cavity search.

The jail has a body scan machine in its booking area comparable to those used at airports to detect if someone arriving at the jail might have drugs inside their person.

“We would need to have some sort of prior physical evidence from the person, and then we would have to have a suspect body scan as well,” Wilson said of evidence jailors need to start the cavity-search process. He added the jail also has to balance respecting the rights and privacy of anyone who passes through the booking portion of the detention facility.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Coroner Jessie Billquist-Jette oversaw Friday's inquest held at the Missoula County Courthouse. Missoula County Deputy Attorney Andrew Jenks represented Gottfried’s case, while Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings represented Galloway’s.

“Not every question is going to be answered here today,” Jenks told the jury members before they went into deliberations, noting they were entrusted with answering the narrow question of whether the women died from criminal means.

Montana Division of Criminal Investigations Agent Edward Thomas Teniente investigated both deaths. He laid out a timeline of his investigations.

In Gottfried’s case, the incident started when she was brought to the Missoula jail on an arrest warrant on Dec. 20, 2022. She was pronounced dead in the early morning hours of Dec. 23.

Video footage played at the inquest and reviewed by Teniente shows jail staff checking on Gottfried between the late evening hours on Dec. 22 and early morning of Dec. 23. At about 1:15 a.m., a jail officer entered her cell and turned the lights on after he noticed her face was pale. In the span of about 10 minutes, medical personnel arrive and start performing lifesaving measures on Gottfried, including chest compressions, use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and Narcan. The footage shows her surrounded by two medical staffers and roughly four more jail officers. She was declared dead shortly after.

Aldo Fusaro, a medical examiner for the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula, said in his testimony that Gottfried’s cause of death was acute methamphetamine intoxication, while the manner was an accident. He performed her autopsy, and confirmed traces of methamphetamine and fentanyl were detected in her system.

Vangi Burnett, Gottfried’s sister, chronicled her life on social media after Gottfried’s passing.

"I will remember and mourn the courageous little girl, the fearless tomboy, the talented horsewoman and trainer," she wrote.

Gottfried’s case was the first of two inquests on Friday.

Maryjane F. Galloway also died at the detention center on Oct. 21, 2022, following a fentanyl overdose. She was housed at the jail on federal drug-related charges, and was transported to the Missoula facility three days prior to her death.

“She was found dead in her cell in the morning,” Jennings said, adding her autopsy confirmed her cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.

Teniente, who’s investigated hundreds of deaths throughout his career, arrived at the jail shortly after Galloway was found. When asked if he found anything in Galloway’s cell that could have caused her death, he replied “no.”

He also testified he didn’t recover any drugs or contraband and that he was unable to determine how she came to possess drugs in jail. He said it appeared she was dead for a while before her body was discovered.

"She did go through the body scan and she did go through the intake and there was nothing abnormal found there," Teniente said.

After less than an hour of deliberations for each, the jury found no one was criminally liable in either Gottfried or Galloway's death.