The Missoula International School has always been unique. The independent school for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade employs teachers from countries around the world who teach students to read, write and speak in both Spanish and English.
In 2009, it became the flagship school in the Northwest as a Primary Years Program (PYP) International Baccalaureate (IB) World School.
This week, the school made history again when it announced its status as the first school in Montana authorized to deliver the IB Middle Years Programme (MYP).
“At MIS and with the MYP, they’ve always taught us to look beyond the facts and think broader,” said Eden Maxwell, an eighth-grader at MIS.
The MYP program and other IB programs designed for various age groups focus on building intercultural understanding among students, while encouraging students to think critically and challenge assumptions.
As part of the Middle Years Program, designed for students ages 11-16, students are required to complete a yearlong “community project” that focuses on an issue or topic of interest to the student and their community.
"They pick an organization or some kind of problem or issue that they want to address and study throughout the year and take action in some kind of way," said Laura Bovard, MIS's director of admissions and marketing.
Maxwell’s project focused on building the first student council at MIS and developing leadership awareness.
The projects encourage students to pursue big-picture topics and then reflect on their learning and the outcomes of their work.
Eighth-graders at MIS presented their capstone projects to parents, teachers and younger students on Thursday following an assembly to announce the school’s certification.
Evelyn Kiely, Aidan Chapman and Ian Rasmussen worked together to produce a documentary about the Missoula Art Museum. The students interviewed ceramic artists Cathy Weber and Adrian Arleo.
Kiely said that the project focused on various features of the Missoula Art Museum (such as teen artist workshops) but it was fundamentally about “why art is important and why it should be done.”
“Each requirement for our project was based on the MYP program, so like investigating, planning, action and reflecting,” Kiely said.
The students asked the artists and others they worked with for feedback on their documentary, and posted it on YouTube as part of their effort to inform others about art.
Camille Sherrill also discussed her project, which took the form of an opinion article on dog breed-specific legislation that she published in the Missoulian as a guest column.
Sherrill investigated the issue, learned about the history of breed-specific legislation, interviewed staff at Missoula Animal Control and considered how legislation may affect Montanans.
For instance, she found that in 2018, the town of Libby lifted a ban on pit bulls that had been in place since the 1990s.
Sherrill also spoke with the Missoulian’s opinion editor, Tyler Christensen, about the differences between articles in the news and opinion sections.
“It was really different than any type of writing I’d ever done,” Sherrill said. “I was happy that I got to include my bias because I got to publish it in the opinion section, so I still included the facts but I got to give my perspective on the issue.”
For each project, students reflected on their work, what they would have done differently and what type of feedback they received.
The community projects are designed to embody the values of the MYP by challenging students to make practical connections between their classroom experiences and the world around them. Ultimately, it aims to position the students to use their knowledge to make a positive impact in their community.
“I think thinking broadly is a really great skill to have because we can do service learning like we did in this project and that helps us know how to think and work with others,” Maxwell said.
MIS was a MYP “candidate school” since the 2015-2016 school year.
Bovard said preparing teachers with the IB learning model and teaching process was the biggest part of the authorization process.
"It's really student-led but in order for students to know how to go through that teaching process of their own learning, teachers have to have a clear, outlined plan," Bovard said.
Teachers attended IB professional development workshops that helped them understand the key components of MYP and it's approaches to learning.
"The approaches to learning are the key part of all IB programs," Bovard said. "They're basically those life skills that we all need to be successful in life: communication skills, thinking skills, research skills, social emotional skills."
Even before the school became certified, the MYP framework helped two recent MIS graduates get accepted to the United World College. The two students will continue their IB education for their junior and senior years of high school, with one student in Swaziland and the other in Norway.