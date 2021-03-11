Missoula International School opens new $10M facility

To celebrate its quarter-century anniversary, the nonprofit Missoula International School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday for its brand new, $10 million building at 800 S. Third St. West.
"In some ways we've been working on this for 25 years," explained head of school Julie Lennox, speaking to a gathered crowd. "We are celebrating our 25th year. What a great way to celebrate to move into a new building. But we have been working on this project for quite some time."
It took so long that some people were incredulous on Thursday that it was finally a reality.
"And I heard many of you saying 'I can't believe it,' which is true," Lennox said. "I think a lot of us weren't sure it was ever going to happen. But look. It's here. It's happened."
In fact, the school started planning five years ago to build a new facility to get out of their cramped quarters in the old Prescott School building in the Rattlesnake neighborhood. They've raised more than $6 million in private funds and are still in the midst of a capital campaign for the remaining $4 million.
The school has about 160 students this year, with about 30 staff members. They have been conducting in-person learning with social distancing and other mitigation measures all year, and some students have already been learning in the new space.
A private Spanish-immersion school, the Missoula International School took no city funding for the new project.
The new building features about 17 classroom spaces, including a multi-purpose gym, an art room, a science lab, a library and a music room. They accept students in preschool (from age 3 and up) all the way to eighth grade, and many grade levels learn together in the classroom.
Emily Richardson, the chair of the school's board, said the project was a leap of faith because it was such a huge undertaking.
"We had so many different pre-COVID ideas about what an MIS grand-opening should look like," she said. "We're thrilled to be here today in the sunshine with you. And after the year that we've all had I can honestly say that I think this is the perfect way to celebrate and certainly the perfect time. Our teachers and kids have had a pretty hard year, and so the dream of our new school has been a really bright light at the end of a dark tunnel for them."
Richardson said past board members, donors, parents and staff were instrumental in growing the program into what it's become.
"We are forever grateful," she said. "You all have helped pull off an amazing task and I hope you all have a tremendous sense of pride going forward."
They said a strong sense of community, innovative programming and connection is at the center of the school's success.
"MIS has a way of connecting all kinds of thinkers and families to give us this beautiful experience for our kids," she said. "We have so many reasons to be proud of the completion of our new facility, but even more reasons to be excited about the future of MIS."
The new building will allow them to focus on their core mission, she noted.
"Now that our kids are safe and our budget is predictable, our space is inspiring and our school is located in the heart of the city we all love, we are so excited to welcome many more families into our community over the next few years," Richardson concluded.