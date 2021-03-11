Missoula International School opens new $10M facility

A private Spanish-immersion school, the Missoula International School took no city funding for the new project.

The new building features about 17 classroom spaces, including a multi-purpose gym, an art room, a science lab, a library and a music room. They accept students in preschool (from age 3 and up) all the way to eighth grade, and many grade levels learn together in the classroom.

Emily Richardson, the chair of the school's board, said the project was a leap of faith because it was such a huge undertaking.

"We had so many different pre-COVID ideas about what an MIS grand-opening should look like," she said. "We're thrilled to be here today in the sunshine with you. And after the year that we've all had I can honestly say that I think this is the perfect way to celebrate and certainly the perfect time. Our teachers and kids have had a pretty hard year, and so the dream of our new school has been a really bright light at the end of a dark tunnel for them."

Richardson said past board members, donors, parents and staff were instrumental in growing the program into what it's become.

"We are forever grateful," she said.​ "You all have helped pull off an amazing task and I hope you all have a tremendous sense of pride going forward."