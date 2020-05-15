Missoula International School starts construction on $8M new building

“So we’re going to be taking about 200 people over there with us,” Lennox said. “It’s nice to see it coming together now.”

The new school will be designed to have parking away from Third Street for safety reasons. There will be fields and play structures on the lot as well. Originally, the school wanted to partner with Missoula Parks and Recreation to build a community center and shared use sports facilities on the site, but the proposal never gained enough momentum.

Lennox said the old Prescott School building has a lot of deferred maintenance issues and the school decided it wasn’t financially wise to invest in a building they don’t own.

“There are heating issues, plumbing issues and issues with insulation,” she said. “It would be quite expensive to repair to even bring it up to modern standards. It seemed like it made a lot more sense to invest money in a building with more modern, energy-efficient systems and designed for what our program provides.”

Hatton Littman, the communications director for Missoula County Public Schools, said there is no timeline “at all” for when the school board would take up a discussion about the future of the building.

“This hasn’t even been on the Board of Trustees' agenda for discussion,” she noted.