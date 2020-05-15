Missoula International School starts construction on $8M new building

Drivers and passers-by on Third Street will have no doubt noticed that the Missoula International School is well underway on an $8 million project to renovate and construct a new permanent home in town.
Crews are busy deconstructing portions of the old Pro Build construction materials building at 800 S. Third St. W. and they're also constructing what will become the new school.
“We'll have a very large multipurpose gym, a nice science/project lab, an art room, a nice library and a very nice music room," said Julie Lennox, head of school at MIS.
The school is currently located in the Prescott School building in the lower Rattlesnake neighborhood, but has been closed due to the pandemic. Lennox said the school has been “bursting at the seams” and the project to move into newer digs has been in the works for many years.
The nonprofit, Spanish-language immersion school serves about 180 students ages preschool through eighth grade, and has about 30 staff members.
“So we’re going to be taking about 200 people over there with us,” Lennox said. “It’s nice to see it coming together now.”
The new school will be designed to have parking away from Third Street for safety reasons. There will be fields and play structures on the lot as well. Originally, the school wanted to partner with Missoula Parks and Recreation to build a community center and shared use sports facilities on the site, but the proposal never gained enough momentum.
Lennox said the old Prescott School building has a lot of deferred maintenance issues and the school decided it wasn’t financially wise to invest in a building they don’t own.
“There are heating issues, plumbing issues and issues with insulation,” she said. “It would be quite expensive to repair to even bring it up to modern standards. It seemed like it made a lot more sense to invest money in a building with more modern, energy-efficient systems and designed for what our program provides.”
Hatton Littman, the communications director for Missoula County Public Schools, said there is no timeline “at all” for when the school board would take up a discussion about the future of the building.
“This hasn’t even been on the Board of Trustees' agenda for discussion,” she noted.
The MIS doesn’t plan to move into their new digs until about a year from now, Lennox added.
The school has an authorized International Baccalaureate program and kids start learning in Spanish starting at age 3. Then, by the time they reach middle school, they get instructed more in English but keep going with Spanish language development.
Both students and staff are excited about the new home, according to Lennox.
“We’ll have preschool classrooms,” she said. “There will be two areas in the building, one for upper grades and one for early childhood. They’ll be built around a central commons — we call them neighborhoods — so kids can go out to the center for small group gatherings.”
The school was founded in 1995.
“A very high priority part of this move was to create permanence,” Lennox said. “It’s our 25th anniversary this year and we’re putting in foundations for 25-plus more.”
