Missoula invited to comment on new community center conceptual designs

Missoula’s Parks and Recreation department has released flashy conceptual designs for a proposed new community center at McCormick Park and is seeking public feedback.
The parks department is in the planning stages for deciding how to design a large new facility that could host arts programming, fitness and wellness classes, childcare, youth camps, afterschool activities, indoor sports, a garden or cultural events. The community has to decide how the facility will be used.
Donna Gaukler, the director of the parks department, said Missoulians have long identified the need for indoor recreation and a community gathering space.
“The 2003 McCormick Park Master Plan includes the community center in Phase 2 of park development,” she said. “Residents have long discussed the need for a flexible, multi-use indoor facility to support active lifestyles in an equitable, multi-generational and inclusive atmosphere."
In a town covered in snow for much of the year, Gaukler said the space is sorely needed.
"We’re designing a public space that can host recreational, cultural and social activities for all ages, incomes and ability levels in a safe, year-round environment," Gaukler said.
So far, residents have asked for a flexible space that would host a variety of activities, from indoor walking to a stage for music performances.
A local company, MMW Architects, has gathered public feedback on the proposed center and residents asked for a flexible space that would host a variety of activities, from indoor walking to a stage for music performances. Commenters asked for afterschool activities for kids, a snack bar and a place where people can learn dance or theater.
MMW Architects has now released design concepts.
Residents are now invited to view those concepts and provide comment at engagemissoula.com from Oct. 13-24. There will be a self-guided open house in the Currents Aquatic Center from Oct. 15-24. People can view the design drawings in person and answer a brief survey.
The new community center could potentially host fitness and wellness classes, youth camps, afterschool activities and indoor sports.
Becky Goodrich, the communications manager for the parks department, said the draft designs are the result of a months-long public process to gather public comment from a diverse group of Missoulians, interest groups, technical advisors and city staff.
“Conceptual designs allow residents, the city and the design team to collaborate on the project’s final master plan, explore preliminary cost estimates and consider construction logistics,” Goodrich explained in an email. “The draft design shows the building’s type, size, location, and spatial relationships, including essential amenities. Further considerations include support facilities, circulation throughout and connections to the site.”
The master plan would eventually need to be adopted by the city council. Once that happens, the city can seek a way to finance the project via public and private partnerships, state and federal grants, developer impact fees and the city budget. No final cost has been determined for the project yet, but if it happens it will be built to the north of the existing Currents Aquatic Center in McCormick Park.