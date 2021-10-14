Missoula invited to comment on new community center conceptual designs

MMW Architects has now released design concepts.

Residents are now invited to view those concepts and provide comment at engagemissoula.com from Oct. 13-24. There will be a self-guided open house in the Currents Aquatic Center from Oct. 15-24. People can view the design drawings in person and answer a brief survey.

Proposed community center The new community center could potentially host fitness and wellness classes, youth camps, afterschool activities and indoor sports.

Becky Goodrich, the communications manager for the parks department, said the draft designs are the result of a months-long public process to gather public comment from a diverse group of Missoulians, interest groups, technical advisors and city staff.

“Conceptual designs allow residents, the city and the design team to collaborate on the project’s final master plan, explore preliminary cost estimates and consider construction logistics,” Goodrich explained in an email. “The draft design shows the building’s type, size, location, and spatial relationships, including essential amenities. Further considerations include support facilities, circulation throughout and connections to the site.”

Proposed community center Becky Goodrich, the communications manager for the parks department, said the draft designs are the result of a months-long public process to …