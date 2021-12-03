Missoula invited to share ideas for downtown river access, Marshall Mountain

Missoula Parks and Recreation invites residents to comment on plans to improve river access in downtown Missoula and provide feedback on the future of Marshall Mountain.

The river access questionnaire, posted at engagemissoula.com, is part of the city's Clark Fork River Restoration and Access Project, funded by the 2018 Open Space Bond. It is open through Dec. 21.

Residents are asked to view and comment on initial plans to restore and stabilize the riverbanks throughout Missoula’s urban core, including improved river access at McCormick and Caras parks and the Madison Street and Beartracks (Higgins) bridges.

Parks and Rec also invites residents to share their ideas for the future of Marshall Mountain Park via a brief, online public comment questionnaire.

That questionnaire, also posted at engagemissoula.com, is part of an extensive public process to develop a shared community vision and master plan for the park. The community vision identifies residents' common values, principles, and opinions regarding Marshall Mountain Park's development and management.

Following the community visioning process, the city will engage a design consultant team to develop a master plan for the property, including phased implementation strategies. Pending a successful acquisition process, improvements could begin as soon as spring 2023. Phasing will depend on public process outcomes and available funding.

