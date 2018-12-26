Missoula is one of the most fitness-friendly places in America, according to five key metrics from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Garden City ranks high on the percentage of residents who bike or walk to work, the number of fitness professionals per capita, the number of gyms and fitness establishments, the number of non-fast food restaurants and the average hourly wage of personal trainers. That’s according to SmartAsset, a personal finance startup that provides interactive tools for people to make financial decisions.
In fact, SmartAsset ranked Missoula as the second-most fit community in the U.S., behind only La Crosse, Wisconsin. The company relied on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and found that almost 10 percent of residents here walk or bike to work, a Top 10 rate in the nation. There are also 125 fitness businesses here per every 10,000 residents, the second-highest rate in the study.
SmartAsset looked at other metrics that indicate healthy lifestyles. Only 36 percent of all restaurants in Missoula are classified as fast food restaurants, a relatively low number compared to other cities. Also, there are 35 fitness professionals for every 10,000 residents here and the average hourly pay for personal trainers is $16.96. Missoula scored a 99.45 out of 100 on SmartAsset’s weighted scoring system for the five metrics, just ahead of Bend, Oregon.
The company looked at data on 332 metro areas in the U.S.
The City of Missoula has an entire program and office dedicated to promoting and enhancing sustainable transportation, called Missoula In Motion, which falls under the Transportation Planning Division.
Katherine Auge, the program coordinator for Missoula In Motion, gave an update to the Missoula City Council’s transportation policy committee last week on the program's new strategic plan.
The goal is to triple the rates of people walking, biking and busing to work by 2045 and cut the number of people driving alone by half.
“Missoula is growing very rapidly right now and we want to ensure we provide the best services possible and impacting transportation as it grows,” she said.
Sustainable transportation reduces pollution, promotes fitness, cuts down on health care costs and reduces the need for parking and car maintenance, according to the National Institutes of Health. The City of Missoula has achieved the high rate of people walking or biking to work through a variety of tools, Auge explained.
“The most significant shift in recent years has been informed by the social sciences and what we know about what makes a person actually change their behavior,” she said. “That’s essentially what we’re trying to do is get people to shift their behavior from driving alone in a car for all of their trips to considering and starting to use sustainable modes for at least some of them.”
The "Way to Go" program, which has its own dedicated website, allows people to plan trips by comparing available transportation modes, from carpooling to public transit to biking and walking.
“You can see how to get from your house to frequented locations and compare different options,” Auge explained. “We’re also partnering with local businesses to offer rewards for logging sustainable trips.”
The city has hired a consulting firm to help determine the effectiveness of certain programs, Auge said, because Missoula in Motion is trying to be adaptive to changing ideas and new technology. Overall, the goal is to “normalize" sustainable transportation as much as possible and try to change behaviors. One segment of the population they are targeting is newcomers before they get in the habit of driving alone to work every day.
“Missoula is growing rapidly, and [when people move here] it’s a really good time to influence behavior change because they’re in a new place and creating new habits,” Auge said.
The high number of gyms and fitness businesses doesn’t surprise Meri Althauser, the co-owner of Monkey Bar Gym in Missoula.
“There’s definitely a lot,” she said. “In some respects there’s different categories. We’re not in competition with the big gyms which have weight rooms and pools and saunas and massages. We have a certain clientele. But it’s definitely getting pretty crowded in Missoula in studio fitness.”
Althauser and her business partner bought Monkey Bar Gym several years ago because they were members and the previous owner was leaving.
“Our gym is definitely tailored to be able to enhance the activities you participate in outdoors,” she said.
What makes the high number of gyms even more surprising is how many people recreate outdoors, especially in the summer months, she said.
“Summer is definitely the slowest time,” she said.
For its study, SmartAsset ranked each of the 332 metro areas in the five metrics, then found each city’s average ranking. The number of fast food restaurants and hourly pay for personal trainers were only given half as much weight as other metrics.