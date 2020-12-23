Missoula jail free of COVID cases

No one who is jailed at the Missoula County Detention Facility has tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
After a person held on charges at the jail in early December tested positive for COVID-19, another 24 people were infected, including staff. The outbreak was first announced on Dec. 10 when Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott estimated almost 20 people, including corrections officers and those held on charges, had tested positive for the virus.
The first individual to test positive in December was being held in a pod, which is a “set number of cells and a single living space,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
People held at the jail who tested positive were isolated, monitored and treated by the jail’s nursing staff, according to the news release. Staff who tested positive worked with a public health nurse and returned to work when it was appropriate.
Testing is ongoing at the jail, but as of now, no one within the jail has tested positive for the disease, said Jeannette Smith, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.
Since the jail began testing for the virus, a total of 28 people have tested positive. Health officials have conducted more than 720 tests on people held in the jail.
To limit possible spread of the virus, the jail is using screening protocols during booking, providing weekly testing opportunities for people inside the jail and making masks available. Employees are also making sure to check their temperatures before going into the jail.