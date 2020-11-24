Missoula jail IDs 4th COVID-19 case

A fourth inmate has been identified as positive for COVID-19 during booking at the Missoula County Detention Facility, according to a news release Tuesday from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
Detention facility staff isolated and tested the individual, who identified themselves as previously testing positive for COVID-19, according to the news release.
"Test results confirm the isolated inmate is positive for COVID-19."
The news release said the staff at the jail were following pre-established screening and health assessment during booking. Jeannette Smith, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, said she believes the three other inmates previously identified as positive for the infection have since recovered.
"The Missoula County Detention Facility stringently adheres to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for the health and safety of the public, staff, and other inmates," said the news release. "The information provided by the inmate prompted jail staff to initiate pre-established operating guidelines, isolate the inmate in an area designated for this purpose, and initiate a COVID-19 test.
"Test results were received within 48 hours. These measures ensured that the inmate had no contact with other inmates in the facility.
"The inmate will remain isolated in the detention facility, monitored closely, and treated by detention center nursing staff. When the inmate has been cleared by a public health nurse the inmate will be no longer be in isolation."
The news release also described safety precautions: "Safety measures to limit the spread includes additional cleaning and sanitation, pre-screening, daily health assessments, isolation and testing if indicated by the screening process, restrict bookings in accordance with the March 18 Missoula County Commissioners resolution, and mask requirement for all detention facility staff."
The Sheriff's Office noted the Missoula County Detention Facility is working closely with the Missoula City-County Health Department to continually evaluate additional measures, if needed, to ensure the health and safety of inmates and detention staff.
"Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the cooperation and ongoing effort by all law enforcement agencies and City-County Health Department in enforcement of COVID-19 measures at the Detention Facility," said the news release. "To ensure the health information of the individual remains protected, the date the individual was booked into the detention facility will not be provided."
