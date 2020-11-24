Missoula jail IDs 4th COVID-19 case

A fourth inmate has been identified as positive for COVID-19 during booking at the Missoula County Detention Facility, according to a news release Tuesday from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

Detention facility staff isolated and tested the individual, who identified themselves as previously testing positive for COVID-19, according to the news release.

"Test results confirm the isolated inmate is positive for COVID-19."

The news release said the staff at the jail were following pre-established screening and health assessment during booking. Jeannette Smith, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, said she believes the three other inmates previously identified as positive for the infection have since recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The Missoula County Detention Facility stringently adheres to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for the health and safety of the public, staff, and other inmates," said the news release. "The information provided by the inmate prompted jail staff to initiate pre-established operating guidelines, isolate the inmate in an area designated for this purpose, and initiate a COVID-19 test.

"Test results were received within 48 hours. These measures ensured that the inmate had no contact with other inmates in the facility.