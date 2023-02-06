In-person jail visits are resuming at the Missoula jail after a long break caused by the pandemic.

Visits resumed on Monday after they were canceled for more than a year, according to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office. In-person visitation at Missoula’s detention center closed in late March of 2020 when COVID-19 hit Montana.

In-person opportunities resumed briefly in June of 2021. But when another wave of COVID-19 swept through Missoula, they were suspended again in October 2021 and have been paused since, Missoula Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jeannette Smith said.

Video conference visits were offered in the interim, which are still available.

Public visits can be scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday, and must be scheduled a day in advance at ICSolutions.com.

Days and times are assigned based on where the person is housed at the jail. No visits are allowed within 72 hours of a person arriving at the jail.

“Prison visitation allows inmates the opportunity to meet with family and friends, maintain connections and social supports, and reduce recidivism of individuals once they are released from incarceration,” Smith said.

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, benefits of in-person visitation at jails nationwide have been documented for years. In addition to reduced re-conviction rates, studies have also shown in-custody adherence with detention facility rules can be linked to accessible in-person visits.