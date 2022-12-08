Missoula Jewish groups gear up for Hanukkah amid rising antisemitism

Hanukkah starts on Dec. 18, and Jewish organizations throughout Missoula are preparing for a packed calendar of festivities.

The organization Zoo Town Jews holds a Hanukkah party Dec. 16 at the U.C.C.; Har Shalom is hosting a first candle night around 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 18; and Chabad Jewish Center Missoula is celebrating with an ice skating party at the Missoula County Fairgrounds on Dec. 18 as well.

All of the activities center around celebrating the triumph of light over darkness, a sentiment all the more pertinent given a recent rise in antisemitism across the country and within the Missoula community.

The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks antisemitic incidents nationwide, reported these events reached an all-time high in the United States in 2021.

Subsequently, rapper Ye — also known as Kanye West — tweeted a swastika meshed with a Star of David before his Twitter account was suspended. Twitter then reinstated white supremacist Andrew Anglin, a prominent Neo-Nazi who targeted Whitefish Jews in 2016. In addition, presidential candidate Donald Trump dined with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and Ye at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 22.

Hate crimes in Montana went from seven in 2018, to nine in 2019, to 29 in 2020. In 2020, the most targeted groups, in order, were Black individuals, Jews and Indigenous people. The Montana Board of Crime Control tracks hate crimes throughout the state. 2020 is the most recent year on record.

And in Missoula, the day before Thanksgiving, antisemitic literature cropped up at several gas stations around town.

The four-page pamphlets contain quotes from infamously antisemitic figures like pilot Charles Lindbergh. The owners of both gas stations where the leaflets were found denied any knowledge of the literature or who placed it.

Quote “Antisemitism is on the rise in the U.S. and internationally. The thing is, antisemitic rhetoric and propaganda isn’t always linked to people who are committing violent acts, but violent acts are on the rise and the propaganda helps to create some sort of acceptance and normalization of antisemitism.” – Mona Bachmann with Zoo Town Jews

Bachmann’s group brings together more than 80 households for services, potluck meals, reading groups and other Jewish cultural gatherings. She said attendance has been steadily growing over the past four years — but so, too, has anti-Jewish activity.

“It’s not new,” she said of the pamphlets. “We’ve seen anti-Jewish rhetoric and violence for many years.”

The impact on Missoula’s Jews, she said, is intimidation and belittlement.

“It all contributes to an atmosphere where Jews may not feel safe or accepted, and certainly not celebrated,” Bachmann explained.

Chris Young-Greer, the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice Director for the Montana Racial Equity Project, elaborated on why something as simple as leaflets at a gas station poses a real threat to vulnerable communities in Missoula and the surrounding area.

“We have noticed this increase in all racist rhetoric and propaganda over the last two to three years,” said Young-Greer. “We are very aware of that and taking steps to work with community leaders.”

“It really does become a very dangerous ideology in general,” she added. “It emboldens them (antisemitic people) to speak these things out loud.”

Rhetoric like that found in the gas station documents is a danger both to the groups it targets and other marginalized populations, including Black, Indigenous and LGBTQ+ Missoulians, Young-Greer warned: “It’s going to filter down.”

She also highlighted the need to conceptualize hate speech in its broader context, rather than looking at incidents like the pamphlet distribution as isolated events.

“This is not just important in this moment,” she said. “We have to consistently fight. The threat is still there.”

Community allies

That threat is growing, according to Bert Chessin, a congregation member at Har Shalom in Missoula. Chessin grew up Jewish in Missoula, and while he said there has always been curiosity and ignorance about Judaism in the community, outright antisemitism has worsened considerably in recent years. He left the state for about 38 years and returned 16 years ago.

“I think what is changing is unfortunately fueled by fear and hate,” said Chessin. “I still felt Missoula was a relatively safe place, but things have changed.”

As a result, Chessin has been a part of increasing security at the synagogue and making sure Har Shalom has a police presence during celebrations of the High Holidays.

Rabbi Emerita Laurie Franklin, who led Har Shalom up until this summer, said the need for such vigilance is a disappointing reality of modern Jewish life.

“It’s kind of a sad testament to intolerance that we have to even think about this,” Franklin said.

But in spite of threats and intimidation, Franklin said, she and her congregation remain committed to celebrating Jewish life in Missoula. She views such a commitment as a necessary response to antisemitism.

Har Shalom, she said, presents “a place to be Jewish unapologetically.” It’s a site of education, camaraderie and worship.

Quote “The best antidote to misinformation and hate is to just assert who we are as Jews and to share that and to carry on joyfully. The focus really is on celebration. Celebration by being.” - Rabbi Emerita Laurie Franklin

Missoula leaders, too, stressed their condemnation of bigotry and their support for local Jews.

“I’m disgusted by things like these leaflets." said Mayor Jordan Hess. "That hits really close to home in our community.”

“Hate speech has really negative tangible consequences in people’s lives and it’s completely unacceptable,” he reiterated. “Our role as community leaders, faith leaders, business leaders, is to stand up and unequivocally say this is unacceptable.”

“The Missoula I know and love cares about its community and cares about its residents and lifts people up and supports one another, and that’s the community I’m interested in living in,” Hess added. “I have no tolerance nor any interest in being in a community that allows hate speech. We just have to come together as a community.”

"It's sickening to see this kind of hate in our community, and we condemn the messages and beliefs shared in this literature and through any other means," the Missoula County Commissioners stated in an email. "We stand with Missoula's Jewish community amid this resurgence in anti-Semitic rhetoric, both locally and nationwide. We encourage all our residents to denounce bigotry of any kind while also being careful not to provide the platform that those espousing these beliefs often seek."

“Missoula Police Department is aware of reports of racist or antisemitic leafleting in the Missoula area,” Missoula Police Department Captain Matt Stonesifer said in an emailed statement. “We share the concerns of Missoula’s community members and denounce hate speech directed at any group. Our officers investigate such incidents to determine whether a crime has been committed and if so, whether probable cause exists to pursue criminal charges against a suspect. At this time, we’re continuing to gather information on these reports and encourage our community members to report any suspicious activity to 911.”

Montana Code Annotated contains a “malicious intimidation or harassment” penalty that imposes a felony when “a person commits the offense of malicious intimidation or harassment when, because of another person's race, creed, religion, color, national origin, or involvement in civil rights or human rights activities, the person purposely or knowingly, with the intent to terrify, intimidate, threaten, harass, annoy, or offend.”

The penalty is imposed when a person: causes bodily injury or reasonable apprehension of bodily injury, damages private or public property, or places “any word or symbol commonly associated with racial, religious, or ethnic identity or activities on the property of another person without the other person's permission.”

This penalty, commonly used to litigate hate crimes, falls under the jurisdiction of the county attorney.

Staying visible

The impact on local Jews is palpable, but Rabbi Chezky Vogel with the Chabad Jewish Center Missoula agreed with his fellow rabbi, Franklin, on the need to emphasize and uplift Judaism in the face of these attacks.

“I think it’s very natural for there to be fear,” Vogel said. “I don’t think it’s necessary though. From all the cities in Montana to live as a Jew, Missoula has got to be one of the best places. There’s no question.”

Exposure and education are the keys to combating hatred in Vogel’s view.

“Exposure to Jewish people and to Jewish ideas and culture and Judaism in general, that’s a good thing,” he said. “It’s one of the reasons why I think it’s so important to raise the Jewish profile in Missoula. Obviously it’s for the Jewish community, but I think it does have a ripple effect in terms of tolerance, and I would say that about every culture, every type of identity that’s not native to Missoula. Very few are native to Missoula.”

Vogel explained that although antisemitic literature spreading throughout Missoula does not constitute a direct attack on the local Jewish community, its impact can’t be understated.

“Things are created not by one big watershed moment," he said. "It’s a bunch of little moments and little things that shape our experience and create issues. So obviously in the big picture this is a big problem.”

Nonetheless, Vogel felt confident in the Jewish community’s ability to persevere through persecution. Jews and allies in Missoula should act like gardeners, Vogel advised, focused not on pulling weeds but rather on growing the garden.

“How did we survive all of those persecutions?” he asked. “Not by feeling victimized. We persevered through those as Jews.”

“Education, exposing people to Judaism, that I really think is the best way, at least in Montana, to deal with it,” Vogel said. “More Judaism, not less. That’s for sure.”