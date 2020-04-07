Missoula Job Service tackles spiking unemployment by phone

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry issued more than 24,000 payments for unemployment insurance from March 29 to April 5. Over that time, more than 22,000 new or reactivated claims were filed.

“We’re all in this together. Over the last week alone, we put more than $7.8 million into people’s pockets and Montana’s economy,” acting Montana Dept. of Labor and Industry Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said in a statement. “We are committed to helping Montanans retain economic stability for their families and for our communities through unemployment insurance.”

Deniger said there have been some understandable hiccups as state workers try to grapple with the inundation of new claims.

“There’s been a whole variety of things,” she said. “There were things in the system, some people couldn’t reset their PIN numbers. Now they can. We had a lot of calls. We’ve got a lot of folks who never filed for unemployment insurance and don’t understand the process.”

One problem in Montana is there are a lot of people without access to the internet.

“In some cases we’ll file for them,” Deniger said. “Some folks don’t even have the internet and they need to call directly to get through right now. It’s so crazy.”