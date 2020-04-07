Missoula Job Service tackles spiking unemployment by phone

The Missoula Job Service handled about 350 separate calls on Monday and all but two of them were related to unemployment insurance, according to manager Kelly Deniger.
“That’s how it’s been for the last week,” she said. “That probably speaks to how it’s been most days. It’s all about unemployment.”
The Missoula Job Service offices are closed to the public due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the staff is still either taking calls in the office or working hard from home to help connect out-of-work people with government benefits.
“We’re helping people over the phone for their safety and our safety,” Deniger said. “We are experiencing a very high volume of unemployment questions, both from claimants and the self-employed. And some employers, too. They’re really concerned about employees they’ve gotta lay off.”
In normal times, the Missoula Job Service doesn’t handle unemployment claims. But because the state Department of Labor and Industry has been so overwhelmed with calls and requests, local offices all over the state have been pressed into service.
“We’re not unemployment, we’re job service,” Deniger explained. “But as of now we’re the unemployment office for them. My staff are getting access to unemployment training as we go. We’re doing everything we can to help folks because it’s really tough. Again, for a lot of folks, they’re scared.”
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry issued more than 24,000 payments for unemployment insurance from March 29 to April 5. Over that time, more than 22,000 new or reactivated claims were filed.
“We’re all in this together. Over the last week alone, we put more than $7.8 million into people’s pockets and Montana’s economy,” acting Montana Dept. of Labor and Industry Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said in a statement. “We are committed to helping Montanans retain economic stability for their families and for our communities through unemployment insurance.”
Deniger said there have been some understandable hiccups as state workers try to grapple with the inundation of new claims.
“There’s been a whole variety of things,” she said. “There were things in the system, some people couldn’t reset their PIN numbers. Now they can. We had a lot of calls. We’ve got a lot of folks who never filed for unemployment insurance and don’t understand the process.”
One problem in Montana is there are a lot of people without access to the internet.
“In some cases we’ll file for them,” Deniger said. “Some folks don’t even have the internet and they need to call directly to get through right now. It’s so crazy.”
The number to call is 1-406-728-7060 and the main state website is www.mt.gov. The specific unemployment page is MontanaWorks.gov.
The state even has a dedicated page, http://dli.mt.gov/employer-covid-19, for frequently asked questions for both employees and employers.
For example, one section states that people that have already filed a claim don’t need to do anything additional to receive the extra $600 government check from the federal CARES Act. However, there has been no timeline announced for when those funds will get into people’s pockets.
Another section specifically covers the PIN number question.
There are also instruction videos available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zEYaWXATES4&t=19s.
