Missoula joins nationwide swoon in air travel

The monthly airport authority board meeting set for next Tuesday, March 31, will be conducted by teleconference, with the agenda stripped of everything except financials. Selection of a food and beverage concessionaire for when the new terminal is open in 2022 has been moved to the April 28 meeting.

Jensen said some airport employees were already in retirement mode before the coronavirus scare hit. Their positions won’t be filled. Neither will two new positions in the upcoming budget year.

“We’re also looking at pay cuts and potentially reduced hours, but those things are farther down the road,” he said.

There may be help coming from Washington. The $2 trillion federal stimulus bill passed by the U.S. Senate late Wednesday designated $50 billion for the airlines, half in grants and half in loans. After lobbying efforts from airports, it included another $3 billion in grants for airport contractors.

The House is expected to approve the measure Friday, and President Trump has said he’ll sign it into law.

Jensen isn’t counting his chickens too soon.

“We’re still not sure if the federal bill will offer us relief,” he said. “All those things are on the table.”