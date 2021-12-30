Missoula judge blocks motions to dismiss filed by DeFrance

A federal judge denied three motions to dismiss indictments against Jermain Charlo's ex-boyfriend stemming from prohibited firearms charges on Wednesday.

Michael DeFrance, 28, was indicted in July on a prohibited possession of a firearm charge. A few months later, in October, a second indictment was filed alleging DeFrance had lied on three separate occasions during firearms transactions at a local pawn shop about being convicted of domestic violence in 2013.

Missoula police detective Guy Baker confirmed to the Missoulian that the firearms indictments are in relation to Baker’s investigation into Jermain’s disappearance on June 16, 2018. Court documents say the initial prohibited firearms indictment is from DeFrance possessing firearms and ammunition on June 27 and Oct. 2, 2018. June 27, 2018 is 11 days after Charlo went missing.

DeFrance appeared in federal court in August after being indicted on July 28 on a prohibited possession of firearms charge. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 2. He also pleaded not guilty to the second indictment at an arraignment hearing in November. Since the first indictment, DeFrance and his attorney, federal defender Michael Donahoe, have been challenging the allegations in court, saying the domestic violence charge DeFrance was convicted of in 2013 is not sufficiently specific to justify the indictments.

While the new federal court documents do not specify anything more about the 2013 charge or mention Jermain, records show DeFrance was convicted of partner or family member assault on May 6, 2013, stemming from an April 13, 2013 incident when Sanders County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence call. When they arrived and met with DeFrance, he admitted to hitting Jermain and was arrested. He pleaded guilty to a partner assault charge, which left him barred from owning guns.

The order denying the motions, filed on Wednesday into Missoula U.S. District Court, says the claim of lack of specificity is not valid.

The second superseding indictment makes it clear DeFrance knew he had been convicted of a violent misdemeanor crime in 2013, thereby placing him in the category of individuals prohibited from owning firearms under federal law, federal Judge Dana L. Christensen wrote.

"Mr. DeFrance had ample notice that his alleged conduct in knowingly possessing a firearm and ammunition while knowing of his PFMA conviction would be criminal," the order says. Further, to DeFrance's argument that the relationship specification was too ambiguous, the court contends DeFrance acknowledged his boyfriend-girlfriend relationship with Jermain when he physically abused her.

The federal case is being prosecuted by U.S. Assistant Attorney Jennifer Clark.

At DeFrance's arraignment in November, Jermain's loved ones said these charges feel like a possible step toward justice, but wish DeFrance was being brought in on something in stronger connection to what happened to Jermain.

A trial date has not been set yet.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.