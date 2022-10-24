Missoula judge calls on county to release record of his opponent

A Missoula Justice of the Peace candidate is calling on the Missoula County Attorney’s Office to release an un-redacted version of a letter detailing the disciplinary history of his opponent's behavior as a sheriff’s captain.

In a letter sent to the county attorney’s office on Monday, Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal asked for an immediate records release of an un-redacted letter from Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott to Bill Burt. Beal also requested a copy of Burt’s personnel file. The redacted letter was originally part of a lawsuit public records release in 2019.

Burt filed to run against Beal in March for the 2022 Justice of the Peace race. In campaigning for the position, Burt has touted his career in law enforcement.

The letter, dated Jan. 3, 2018, is a partially redacted memo regarding Burt’s position in the sheriff’s office after an event, although it's unclear from the redacted document what took place.

Burt met with McDermott and his undersheriff Rich Maricelli regarding Burt’s position as a patrol captain one day before the letter was written.

“I appreciate your willingness to accept responsibility for your actions and I have given serious consideration to your request to transfer out of the Patrol Captain position into the Support Services Captain position,” it reads. “I am willing to allow you to continue serving as a Captain in my administration as well as to honor your request to transfer with the following conditions."

The first two conditions are redacted, but the third condition is not. It reads: “You are ordered to not consume any alcohol while utilizing your work vehicle.”

“Failure to adhere to any of these conditions or other work related policies may result in disciplinary action,” the 2018 letter concludes.

It does not mention what the actions are that led up to Burt being prohibited from drinking alcohol in his work car.

"In December of 2017, I attended a law enforcement appreciation banquet where beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, were served," Burt told the Missoulian on Monday. "The complaint was that I had consumed alcohol and then drove a county-owned vehicle."

"While it is true that I consumed two beverages containing alcohol, it was at the beginning of the event which was several hours in length. I know for certain that impairment did not exist and it is more likely that all alcohol had completely dissipated before I left," he continued.

Burt added he thinks the sheriff felt obligated to address the issue because it was a serious complaint.

"That being said, there are occasions when public officials do not have this obligation when it comes to personal, private, or medical matters," he stated. "There is a system in place where a judge can review these matters and determine what meets the criteria of the Public’s Right to Know and what falls into one of the other mentioned categories."

A review took place in May 2018 concerning the letter, Burt said. He contended the information that was redacted was determined not to be an issue related to “Public Trust.”

In 2001, The Montana Standard reported that Burt admitted to breaking into a ground-level window of the old St. James Hospital building in Butte in the middle of the night. He blamed the incident on his inability not to handle alcohol.

Beal said he made his request to the County Attorney’s Office for an un-redacted version of the letter on Monday afternoon.

“Judges have an obligation to be open and accountable to the people we represent about everything we do,” Beal wrote in his letter to Brian West, the chief civil deputy county attorney. “The public has a right to know the backgrounds and records of the people running for judge.”

When asked if judges should be open and accountable with the people they represent, Burt said yes.

In a phone call with the Missoulian on Monday, West confirmed receiving Beal’s request and said they will reach out to Burt to get his position on the release of the requested documents.

Beal noted he doesn’t know what the first two conditions might be and therefore isn’t able to address any arguments the county might present contending the conditions needed to remain confidential.

“As the Sheriff described them as the conditions under which Burt was allowed to keep his job, they are clearly items that voters have a right to review,” Beal wrote.

In his letter, Beal attached an affidavit dated May 9, 2018 from McDermott. The filing is part of a 2018 lawsuit, Missoula County v. Missoulian and Douglass Hartsell, Jr.

“On January 9, 2018 his duty assignment was changed to be Captain of Training,” the affidavit reads. “This change was at Captain Burt’s request and was not punitive or the result of any discipline.”

Beal said he’s heard nothing back from Burt about this specific request.

“Mr. Burt objected to this release earlier this year when a voter requested it and did not respond to me last week when I asked him via email to consent to its release,” Beal said in an email to the Missoulian, adding he thinks Burt is obligated to be transparent with voters.