Missoula judge candidate pushes back on record release request

A Missoula Justice of the Peace candidate is resisting his opponent’s requests for an unredacted letter detailing his disciplinary history at the sheriff’s office.

Bill Burt filed a complaint on Wednesday asking a Missoula court to not immediately release the unredacted letter. His filing follows current Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal’s request to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office on Oct. 24 asking for an unredacted version of a letter describing Burt's behavior as a sheriff’s captain.

Burt filed to run against Beal in March for the 2022 Justice of the Peace race. In campaigning for the position, Burt has touted his career in law enforcement.

The letter in question, dated Jan. 3, 2018, was from Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott to Burt. It mentioned Burt taking responsibility for his actions (but didn’t lay out what the actions were). Last week, Burt told the Missoulian the memo stemmed from a complaint against Burt concerning a 2017 party, where someone accused Burt of driving a county-owned car while impaired. Burt maintained he wasn’t inebriated while driving, but understood that McDermott needed to look into the matter.

The 2018 letter from McDermott stated Burt could remain in a captain position as long as he followed three conditions. The first two conditions are redacted, but the third condition is not. It reads: “You are ordered to not consume any alcohol while utilizing your work vehicle.”

Burt contends in his Wednesday complaint that the letter’s release is something that’s already been litigated, when the county released a redacted version in response to records requested by the Missoulian in 2019.

He asks the court to declare once and for all that his right to privacy has already been established regarding the redacted information.

“…and that the redacted material was related to plaintiff’s private and personal life, and not his law enforcement duties,” the filing continues.

Burt argues the redacted bit applies to his personal life, wasn’t related to his job in the sheriff’s office and didn’t violate any policies or procedures.

Missoula County, the defendant listed in Burt’s complaint, responded and asked the judge to do an “in camera review,” meaning a judge will look at the documents in question privately and make a decision. It also asks the court to decide whether Burt’s privacy interests outweigh the public’s right to know.

Burt also said in his filing if the court “deems it necessary, I request another in camera review of the letter.”

Burt’s complaint also calls out Beal directly.

“The records request makes it quite clear that Judge Beal’s intent is to affect the outcome of the upcoming election,” Burt wrote.

Beal's initial Oct. 24 letter and request to the county attorney cited a need for judicial candidate accountability.

On Thursday in a phone call with the Missoulian, Beal maintained his original point that the information request is so voters can see what the record shows.

Missoula County Spokesperson Allison Franz said the county doesn’t have an indication when a judge might make a decision on the case. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.