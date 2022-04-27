Missoula judge dismisses lawsuit in Clinton pastor, Realtors dispute

After about an hour of arguments in front of a packed courtroom, a Missoula judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Clinton pastor who claims he was discriminated against by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

The lawsuit, filed last fall by Clinton Community Church Pastor Brandon Huber, accuses the Missoula Organization of Realtors (MOR) and NAR of discriminating against him for requiring that he undergo an ethics hearing process over alleged anti-LGBTQ+ actions he made in the Clinton church.

The lawsuit said MOR accused Huber of violating their hate speech policy when Huber pulled out of a lunch program partnership with the Missoula Food Bank over their use of LGBTQ+ inserts, saying they were “contrary to the church’s teachings.” A third party made a complaint to MOR, triggering the administrative process of an ethics hearing. Huber filed the suit in November, and subsequently added NAR as a defendant.

Wednesday's arguments focused on whether it was appropriate for the lawsuit to be in a courtroom at all, since Huber hasn’t undergone the NAR ethics process yet.

Huber was scheduled to go through an ethics hearing in December, but it was postponed to let the legal process unfold. An ethics hearing is standard practice when a complaint accuses a member of violating a NAR or MOR hate speech policy.

Matthew Monforton, representing Huber, said the pastor has been disciplined for his religious beliefs by having to go through the ethics process.

NAR’s “religiously bigoted ethics proceeding” is a form of punishment, Monforton argued, adding an ethics investigation will be “a circus of anti-Christian bigotry."

“This is not some walk in the park,” Monforton said. His arguments leaned heavily on the contention that ethics proceedings based on religious practice are a violation of the Montana Human Rights Act, and the hearing itself is causing Huber undue stress and expenditure of resources.

Missoula County District Court Judge Jason Marks shot down Monforton's claims.

“I don’t think this case is ripe — I think going through an administrative process is not an injury that puts this case properly before me,” Judge Marks said from the bench. “From my perspective it’s pretty straightforward.”

If there’s an adverse finding in the eventual ethics hearing, Huber is welcome to bring the matter back to the court, the judge added.

The Realtors' group, represented by Raph Graybill and Natasha Jones, echoed the judge's reasoning in their arguments.

Graybill and Jones emphasized that Huber has not faced any actual disciplinary action or injury. For a lawsuit to have merit in a courtroom, Huber needs to prove injury and violation of legally protected rights. This hasn’t happened yet, Graybill said.

“You’ve got to show injury,” he said. “The injury that remains, after all the briefing that’s gone back and forth, is that Mr. Huber will have to attend a hearing that he agreed to attend.”

Huber agreed to the ethics hearing process when he became a member of NAR. The group’s ethical rules are a condition of membership, Jones said.

“Everyone agrees that Mr. Huber is subject to the code of ethics,” Graybill said. “Part of that is that he agrees if there is an ethical dispute, he will go through the hearing process that’s spelled out.”

Defense stressed that because the complaint against Huber hadn’t gone through administrative procedures, the case doesn't belong in a courtroom.

“Requiring the participation and exhaustion of administrative remedies is typical, legal and is not improper interference as alleged in the brief,” Jones said. There has been no discipline and no findings of guilt, she added.

Huber still is a member of both MOR and NAR, has full access to multiple listing services and is still working with Windermere to sell homes.

After the ruling, Monforton maintained the Bible and Huber's proclamations aren't hate speech and shouldn't subject his client to any ethics proceedings. The pair intend to appeal the court’s ruling to the Montana Supreme Court.

MOR CEO Jim Bachand said the group is pleased with the court’s decision to dismiss the case.

“The allegations were premature given there has been no hearing on Mr. Huber’s case and no findings have been made against him,” Bachand said in a statement to the Missoulian. “(MOR) will determine when to reschedule the previously planned ethics hearing and carefully review the matter, while following due process to ensure fairness to all involved parties.”

The hearing drew over 20 spectators, including Pastor Jordan “JD” Hall, who founded the Montana Daily Gazette, and Sen. Theresa Manzella (R-Hamilton). Hall hosted the “God, Country, Family” tour, which stopped by Clinton last fall in support of Huber.

After the hearing was adjourned, Huber joined Manzella and Hall in a prayer circle outside of the courtroom.

