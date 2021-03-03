Missoula Judge Kathleen Jenks announces retirement

In addition to getting rid of what she saw as the uneven application of the law, Jenks innovated how the court did daily business. The court now tracks cases with a computer program. It doesn’t have many paper files anymore, she said. People no longer have to stand in long lines to appear. Formal orders are handed down, as opposed to when the court used to scribble orders on the back of tickets.

Some of her staff have been with her for almost her entire time on the bench, she said. They are what she will miss most about the job and will be the ones who keep the court running.

They are her family, she said.

“There are going to be some tears in December, but it’ll be good leaving the court better than I got it and that’s kind of all you can say about anything.”

Jenks has worked in the public sector for almost three decades. She previously served as both a prosecutor and a public defender. Prior to her appointment to municipal court, she worked in the Montana State Attorney General’s Office as a supervising attorney for the Child Protection Unit handling a lot of neglect cases.

Once she’s served her term, she and her husband plan to travel, she said. Her best advice for anyone who plans to succeed her is the same advice she got when she first took the bench.