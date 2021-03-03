Missoula Judge Kathleen Jenks announces retirement

Missoula Municipal Court Judge Kathleen Jenks announced Wednesday that she will retire this year after 10 years on the bench.
“I just think 10 years is a good run,” she said.
Jenks will serve out her term, which ends Dec. 31. But she wanted to get the news out before April, which is when candidates must file to run for her office. She wants the voters in Missoula to have the best possible candidates to choose from next fall, she said.
Jenks is leaving behind a job where she interacted with a huge cross-section of Missoulians. While the court was busy more often than not, on slow days she loved interacting with the people who appeared.
“We see the homeless population and we see people with million dollar houses,” Jenks said.
She acknowledged it isn’t always the best time to meet people.
Jenks was appointed to her position in November 2011 after her predecessor, Judge Donald Louden, retired. At the time, he was nicknamed “let ‘em loose Louden,” according to previous reporting by the Missoulian.
Jenks had a different approach, which became apparent within a year of her appointment. In 2012, the Missoula County jail reached capacity for the first time since it opened in 1999. Jail officials at the time said Jenks was a contributing factor.
In her first four months on the job, Jenks collected $200,000 more in fines than her predecessor for the same time period.
When she ran again for her position in 2017, she made it clear she didn’t disagree that she was tough, but stressed she also strives for consistency in her role. She set up standards for fines and deferred sentences and made sure part-time judges had those standards on their desks, she said in an interview at the time.
She never had an agenda, Jenks said in Wednesday’s interview. She viewed jail time as something to motivate people to comply with her orders.
“You just can’t come in with a mindset that everybody is bad and should go to jail or that no one should ever go to jail,” Jenks said. “You have to treat each individual person separately and individually.”
While tough, Jenks also viewed it as her role to help those going through the court system for the first time. She wanted them to understand “the world is not coming to an end,” she said. She liked taking time with people when she could. One of the toughest parts of the job was she often had just three to four minutes to talk to people.
In addition to getting rid of what she saw as the uneven application of the law, Jenks innovated how the court did daily business. The court now tracks cases with a computer program. It doesn’t have many paper files anymore, she said. People no longer have to stand in long lines to appear. Formal orders are handed down, as opposed to when the court used to scribble orders on the back of tickets.
Some of her staff have been with her for almost her entire time on the bench, she said. They are what she will miss most about the job and will be the ones who keep the court running.
They are her family, she said.
“There are going to be some tears in December, but it’ll be good leaving the court better than I got it and that’s kind of all you can say about anything.”
Jenks has worked in the public sector for almost three decades. She previously served as both a prosecutor and a public defender. Prior to her appointment to municipal court, she worked in the Montana State Attorney General’s Office as a supervising attorney for the Child Protection Unit handling a lot of neglect cases.
Once she’s served her term, she and her husband plan to travel, she said. Her best advice for anyone who plans to succeed her is the same advice she got when she first took the bench.
“The people who are coming in, they’re you and me and everybody else, just under different circumstances,” Jenks said. “Everything is gray, there is no black and white. Everybody has a back story that we don’t necessarily know.”
Her best advice to people who have to appear in court is:
“Don’t be a jerk to the judge.”