Missoula judicial candidates debate court strategies

“I don’t think jail is an appropriate response to deal with people who are convicted of committing traffic offenses,” she said. “This would be a great place to start to help the overcrowding of the jail.”

If elected, she hopes to create a traffic court within municipal court to move traffic violations out of the criminal arena. It would address the barriers Missoulians face to things like getting a driver’s license.

Warren, Geist and Lerman all said jail sentences should not always be the answer to misdemeanor charges. They agree that overcrowding is an issue at the detention facility. However, they noted there are mandatory minimums for specific offenses and that the court is in place to uphold legislation written by the state.

“People understand there has to be a consequence when they break the law,” Geist said. “But the consequence has to be just.”

In a response to Streano’s ideas about a traffic court, Warren said there is a mandatory jail offense imposed for a handful of traffic-related citations, including misdemeanor DUI offenses.

“There is a reason for the penalties, but I am in total agreement that very rarely should anyone go to jail for a traffic offense beyond what may be a mandatory minimum,” he said.