Missoula judicial candidates debate court strategies

Judicial candidates sparred over Missoula Municipal Court strategies and tactics in handling misdemeanor offenses at a Missoula City Club forum Monday.
Hosted by ABC Fox Montana anchor Angela Marshall, the forum gave the six candidates a platform to answer questions about how they would approach presiding over municipal court cases.
In Department 1, Jennifer Streano is running against Sam Warren. In Department 2, Thorin Geist is running against Eli Parker. Department 3’s race is between Ethan Lerman and Jacob Coolidge.
Streano, Parker and Coolidge have all worked as public defenders in Montana. Warren, Geist and Lerman have all worked in Missoula’s courts. Warren and Lerman were appointed as assistant judges by Judge Kathleen Jenks, and Geist has worked as a substitute judge.
Missoula’s Municipal Court has traditionally been governed by one judge, who appoints assistant judges where needed. But with the passage of Senate Bill 127, signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte in April, all municipal judge departments are now elected positions, eliminating positions by appointment.
In Missoula, the municipal judge election this year is especially unique because Jenks is retiring, leaving all three departments vacant.
Questions and discussions at the forum heavily focused on incarceration rates in the county’s jail and the municipal court’s role in landing Missoulians in the detention facility. The municipal court handles misdemeanor offenses that occur within city limits.
While Streano, Coolidge and Parker said they do not intend to eliminate jail sentences entirely, they overwhelmingly want to see a reduction in defendants being sent to the detention facility over nonviolent offenses, specifically traffic violations.
Streano opened responses to jail numbers with an emphasis on minimizing jail time for traffic offenders.
“I don’t think jail is an appropriate response to deal with people who are convicted of committing traffic offenses,” she said. “This would be a great place to start to help the overcrowding of the jail.”
If elected, she hopes to create a traffic court within municipal court to move traffic violations out of the criminal arena. It would address the barriers Missoulians face to things like getting a driver’s license.
Warren, Geist and Lerman all said jail sentences should not always be the answer to misdemeanor charges. They agree that overcrowding is an issue at the detention facility. However, they noted there are mandatory minimums for specific offenses and that the court is in place to uphold legislation written by the state.
“People understand there has to be a consequence when they break the law,” Geist said. “But the consequence has to be just.”
In a response to Streano’s ideas about a traffic court, Warren said there is a mandatory jail offense imposed for a handful of traffic-related citations, including misdemeanor DUI offenses.
“There is a reason for the penalties, but I am in total agreement that very rarely should anyone go to jail for a traffic offense beyond what may be a mandatory minimum,” he said.
Parker attributed overcrowding at the jail to mental health issues, saying at the municipal court level he’d like to see integration of social work and connecting people experiencing addiction, homelessness and mental health issues with community services as opposed to them being incarcerated.
Streano, Parker and Coolidge all said Missoula’s current municipal court has been too punitive in recent years, contributing to a high jail population.
“The jail overcrowding has become a major problem. And I think municipal court is only a small piece of that problem, but I believe the way municipal court has been operating has been making that problem worse,” Coolidge said. “That’s what we’ve heard from community leaders who are responsible for running the jail.”
Warren, Geist and Lerman disagreed.
Only one person is in jail right now for a traffic offense, Lerman said — a third-offense DUI charge.
In Lerman's work as an assistant judge for three years, he’s seen the court suspend fines and give defendants incentives to get insured, he said.
“As judges we’re bound by the law, we’re not bound by philosophy. We’re a court of lowest jurisdiction, we follow the law as set forth by precedent and as set forth by the Montana state legislature,” he said.
Missoula’s 2021 municipal judge election has also drawn increased public attention from the campaign style employed by Streano, Parker and Coolidge. This was a topic of contention at Monday’s forum.
"This group think or team approach is completely inappropriate," Lerman said, adding the judiciary must operate independently.
Warren, Geist and Lerman are not running as a team.
Streano, Parker and Coolidge spoke at length about their shared vision for the court, explaining cohesiveness among the departments can move the court forward. They refuted the claims of group-think.
“I believe we have different strengths but a shared desire to make this court better for all Missoulians,” Coolidge said.